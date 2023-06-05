Elspeth Mary Campbell, Lady Campbell of Pittenweem, wife of the former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell has died.

It is with the deepest regret that Menzies Campbell has announced the death of his wife Elspeth who died at their home in Edinburgh having just returned from a period of recuperation in hospital.

Sir Menzies said: “After more than 50 years of marriage, my bright, beautiful and witty Elspeth has gone. She was my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence.

“When I had doubts about the leadership of the Liberal Democrats her advice was clear, she said “never say never”.

“She was renowned for her hosting of political Sunday lunches, which always lingered long into the evenings.

“Her passion for politics, her support of me and her love of her family will be very much missed.”

Born in New Delhi she then travelled to Kuala Lumpur where her father was posted during the Malayan Emergency. Sir Menzies was her second husband, and it was her advocate Sir Nicholas Fairbairn who introduced them during her divorce proceedings.

A private funeral service will be followed by a memorial service later.

