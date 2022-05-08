The Liberal Democrat group elected to The City of Edinburgh Council have today ruled out any arrangement with the SNP which is the largest group with 19 elected members

At Thursday’s election, the Liberal Democrats doubled the number of councillors in their group from 6 to 12 which is still fewer than the party used to have under former leader Jenny Dawe The party made gains particularly in the West of the city where there is already a LibDem MP and MSP including in new wards in Forth, Southside / Newington, and Leith Walk.



Re-elected group leader of the Liberal Democrats, Cllr Robert Aldridge said: “Last week, the Liberal Democrats doubled our number of councillors and our share of the vote. People across Edinburgh turned to us because they wanted a new and different approach. We heard time and time again on the doorsteps how voters were fed up with the SNP’s arrogance, its centralised approach, and its inability to get basic council services right. The election offered the chance for real change.



“During our discussions over the weekend, it became clear that SNP councillors have learned nothing from the difficulties of the last Council term and plan to simply continue with their previous approach. Liberal Democrats believe the people of Edinburgh deserve better than this. It is why our group has agreed we will not enter into any agreement with the SNP on Edinburgh Council.



“We remain open to continue our discussions with other parties. We want to work constructively in the interest of the city we serve and explore options on how the Council can change for the better.”

SNP group leader, and former council leader, Adam McVey, said: ”“We emerged from Thursday’s election as clearly the largest party, having set out a positive, progressive vision for Edinburgh with a detailed programme to improve our local services. We will continue talks with progressive parties about how to take forward the change Edinburgh needs to be fairer, greener and deliver the best for our residents.”

Cammy Day leader of the second largest group on the council Edinburgh Labour said: ”We will be speaking with parties that support the delivery of Edinburgh Labour’s manifesto.”

During the last two terms the administration has been formed by SNP and Labour councillors in a power sharing deal.

Like this: Like Loading...