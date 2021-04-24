A goal just before the half-time break was enough to secure victory for visitors Stirling Albion over Edinburgh City at Ainslie Park this afternoon.

Photos Thomas Brown

Manager Gary Naysmith made four changes to the starting XI that beat Stirling in midweek with Craig Thomson, Andy Black, Josh Campbell and Samuel Newman replacing Marc Laird, Liam Brown, Callum Crane and Samuel Denham

Stirling boss Kevin Rutkiewicz made three changes to his side with Blair Currie, Jordan McGregor and Kurtis Roberts taking over from Cammy Binnie, Dom Docherty and Kieran Moore.

The visitors almost took an early lead but Ross McGeachan’s header was cleared off the line by Robbie McIntyre then at the other end Newman’s header from Danny Handling’s cross rebounded off the post.

Albion then enjoyed a spell of pressure but Callum Antell stood firm in City’s goal then Raffa De Vita tried his luck with a speculative strike which went wide of the post.

Antell produced a fine save to deny Jack Leitch then Thomson went close with a 25-yard free-kick.

Albion’s Jordon Allan then City’s Black were shown yellow cards then just before the break the visitor’s took the lead after some great work by Andy Ryan who set up Dylan Mackin for a simple finish.

Shortly after the restart Thomson was booked then Conrad Balatoni went close from a corner before Mackin was the next name in the referee’s notebook.

Antell did well to save from Ryan then Brown replaced De Vita as City looked to get back into the game.

In the 64th minute Campbell was booked then moments later Newman tried his luck from 20-yards but was off target.

Jamie Dishington replaced Danny Jardine with 20-minutes remaining then Newman demonstrated some sublime skills but his shot was turned round the post by Currie.

Albion almost doubled their lead with six-minutes remaining but Antell produced a superb save to keep out Ryan’s point blank header.

City continued to press forward in search of an equaliser but the visitors held on for a valuable three points.

The result leaves both teams level on points although the Citizens have the slightly better goal difference.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Thomson, McIntyre, Balatoni, Black, Handling, Jardine, Campbell, Newman See, De Vita. Subs Laird, Brown, Crane, Beveridge, Goodfellow, Dishington, Denham.

Stirling Albion: Currie, McGeachie, Eadie, Banner, Hamilton, Allan, Ryan, McGregor, Mackin, Leitch, Roberts Subs: Binnie, Wilson, Byrne, Docherty, Currie, Kirkpatrick, Bikey, Heaver, Moore

Referee Lorraine Watson

