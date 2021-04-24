Police have released CCTV images of three males they believe may have information that could assist with ongoing enquiries into an assault which occurred on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, on Friday 7 August 2020 at around 11.15pm.

It is believed the males pictured will be able to assist the police investigation and they, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to come forward.

Police Constable Kieran Keddie from Gayfield CID said: “We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate these males to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

