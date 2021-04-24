Firefighters had bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at them as they tackled a deliberate fire on trees in Whitecross, near Linlithgow last night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze around 19:50.

On arrival, the crew were confronted by a large number of youths who were ‘quite hostile’ toward them and Police were called to the scene for back up.

Following the incident, Linlithgow Fire Station tweeted: “Sadly, we came under attack last night by having bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at us as we tried to deal with a deliberately set.

“This is not acceptable! Thankfully we got quick assistance from ⁦‪@ForthValPolice⁩. All crew were unharmed.”

