In line with Scottish Government and sportscotland guidance, the Scottish FA have set out updated guidance for all that will commence on 26 April, as well as age-related guidance for Under-12s, 12-17 year-olds and 18 years and older.

Please note, only Under-12s and 12-17 year-olds are permitted to engage in contact training currently, as per Scottish Government and sportscotland guidance.

Guidance for All

All activity must be arranged to take place in an appropriately risk assessed venue.

All activity must only be arranged by Scottish FA registered clubs (clubs registered with an appropriate Affiliated National Association).

At no stage should groups mix and appropriate one way systems should be in place at your facility.

Please ensure that hygiene measures are implemented at all times.

One parent/carer per child is permitted to supervise the activity, following all COVID protocols and the following guidance:

At this moment in time facility providers might not be able to accommodate, please therefore be respectful of all facility providers’ protocols.

Clubs must have a COVID Officer in place to ensure that all protocols are adhered to.

Clubs must ensure that all parents are in an area that has been marked out and is a minimum of 2 metres from the ‘felid of play bubble’ areas.

A register of all those that are attending the event must be kept by the club.

Club must ensure that a health and safety check has been carried out ensuring there is adequate space for parents to attend e.g. one way systems, hygiene stations, adequate space.

All players and participants over the age of 13, and parents/carers are advised to undertake a COVID-19 eLearning course if they or their children are to participate in sports training, competitions and other events.

Under-12s – Training/Match Play Guidance

The Scottish Government and sportscotland guidance for children under the age of 12 permits participation in outdoor contact group activity.

We would urge everyone to adhere to the following guidance:

All activity for Under-12s can take place outdoors and indoors.

Contact activity for this age group is permitted, however physical distancing should be in place before and after activity.

Parents/carers can take a young person under the age of 18 out of their Local Authority area for their organised activity.

Physical distancing is necessary for coaches at all times.

Activity can consist of a maximum Match Play/Training bubble of 40 which includes all players, coaches and other officials, ensuing all adequate measure are followed in terms of space and suitable facility.

Appropriate player to coach ratios must be in place, the officials must have a valid PVG and officials should include a qualified COVID Officer and First Aider.

It is recommended for safety and quality of delivery not to exceed 90 participants on a full size pitch.

All numbers refer to maximum ‘field of play bubbles’. This includes players, coaches and officials subject to appropriate ratios.

U12s – for example organised training areas:

22 within a 1/4 size pitch area

30 within a 1/3 size pitch area

40 within a 1/2 size pitch area

It is recommended that for 7s or 9s activity the relevant pitch size is utilised for Match Play between clubs and there is adequate space between pitches e.g. 2 metres per pitch.

Inter-club matches or festivals are permitted at this stage but numbers must not exceed the playing bubble (as per Player Pathway, all festivals should be trophy free).

Individual playing bubbles can’t mix at this stage and adequate space must be in place.

It is recommended to ensure that there is adequate time between each training/match play activity to ensure groups don’t mix.

12-17 years Training/Match Play Guidance

The Scottish Government and sportscotland guidance regarding children aged between 12-17 permits participation in outdoor contact group activity.

We would urge everyone to adhere to the following guidance for Training and Match Play situations:

All activity for 12-17 years can take place outdoors and indoors.

Contact activity for this age group is permitted, however physical distancing should be in place before and after activity.

Parents/carers can take a young person under the age of 18 out of their Local Authority area for their organised activity.

Physical distancing is necessary for coaches at all times.

Activity can consist of a maximum Match Play/Training bubble of 40 which includes all players, coaches and other officials, ensuing all adequate measure are followed in terms of space and suitable facility.

Appropriate player to coach ratios must be in place, the officials must have a valid PVG and officials should include a qualified COVID Officer and First Aider.

It is for safety and quality of delivery not to exceed 90 participants on a full size pitch.

All numbers refer to maximum ‘field of play bubbles’. This includes players, coaches and officials subject to appropriate ratios.

U12-17s – for example organised training areas:

15 within a 1/4 size pitch area

30 within a 1/3 size pitch area

30 within a 1/2 size pitch area

The match officials would be an additional member to the bubble making the total playing bubble 41.

Inter-club matches or festivals are permitted at this stage but numbers must not exceed the playing bubble.

Individual playing bubbles can’t mix at this stage and adequate space must be in place.

It is recommended to ensure that there is adequate time between each training/match play activity to ensure groups don’t mix.

18 years and above (Outdoor only activity)

The Scottish Government and sportscotland guidance regarding 18 years and above, who are permitted to participate in outdoor non-contact group activity.

We would urge everyone to adhere to the following guidance:

All activity for all age groups 18+ must continue to take place outdoors​.

All activity must be non-contact, ensuring physical distancing is in place at all times before, during and after activity takes place.

18 years and above players and officials can travel out of their Local Authority area for their organised activity.

All group activity must consist of a maximum of 30 players and officials (two appropriate PVG officials for SYFA) and all activity should be supported by a qualified COVID Officer and First Aider.

All numbers refer to maximum ‘field of play bubbles’. This includes players, coaches and officials subject to appropriate ratios.

18+ – for example organised training areas:

15 within a 1/4 size pitch area

20 within a 1/3 size pitch area

30 within a 1/2 size pitch area

At present no Match Play activity is permitted.

