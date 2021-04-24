After the ‘will they, won’t they’ of the fan-led #LeaveItOnTheStand campaign, Hearts captain Steven Naismith raised the Championship trophy to low fanfare and apparent enthusiasm this afternoon at Tynecastle.

After each player collected their medals, Naismith made his way to an assembled stand and backboard to lift the trophy following Hearts 3-0 defeat of Inverness Caledonian Thistle concluded their home campaign. Hearts were crowned champions two weeks previously after defeating Alloa 3-0 and other results went their way.

SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster was at the game, watching from the directors box, having been in verbal battles with Hearts chairman Ann Budge over the summer following the Jambos’ demotion to the Championship as the league campaigns across Scotland were cut short due to the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...