During the last few months Hamilton & Inches have been closed as other non-essential retail shops have, but they have put the time to good use with an extensive makeover.

Their new showroom opens today showing the historic nature of the New Town building but with an innovative contemporary design.

The new storefront is clad in Scottish Whinstone. This allows the business to refresh its original design with curved glass panels set in antique bronze and jewellery displayed on a carved breccia marble plinth with silk on top.

The focal point inside is a hand crafted silver Ginkgo leaf installation above the diamond bar created by their own craftspeople. Each silver leaf is created to honour the team and the history which encases the brand. Clients can also buy a piece of the limited edition Gingko collection.

Working closely with Historic Environment Scotland on the plans, Hamilton & Inches partnered with leading conservation practice Simpson & Brown Architects, and founder of award-winning design practice Waldo Works, Tom Bartlett, to restore and revitalise the five-story Georgian building located at 87 George Street. Mr Bartlett collaborated with Hamilton & Inches CEO, Victoria Houghton, to hand select Scottish materials and furnishings such as curtains from Sinclairs, a professional Edinburgh-based workshop, cushions from renowned designers, Timorous Beasties, and leather used for the service desks from local supplier, Alma Leather to create a space which remembers the company’s roots.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: “I’m thrilled to unveil the newly restored showroom. This has been an amazing journey, and everyone including local contractors SJS, local chartered quantity surveyors McLeod & Aitken and bespoke joinery and furniture specialists Laurence McIntosh have worked so hard to bring our vision to life.

“The customer experience has been at the forefront of this project since inception. We incorporated residential elements into a retail environment to achieve an inviting and comfortable atmosphere whilst creating a memorable luxury experience.”

Tom Bartlett, Waldo Works founder, said: “It has been a wonderful experience to work with Hamilton & Inches in creating what I believe is the most beautiful store in Scotland. It is rare to work with a client who’s focus from the inception was to reflect the quality and design excellence of their product in the design and construction of this intricate showroom.”

Delivering an authentic and bespoke service, the team at Hamilton & Inches is excited to provide customers once again with an unforgettable experience.



To find out more about Hamilton & Inches and the new showroom opening, visit hamiltonandinches.com

Like this: Like Loading...