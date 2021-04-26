Local businessman, Peter McLean, has been appointed to head up the Young Enterprise Scotland team in Edinburgh and the Lothians. He is to head up the charity’s mission to give all local school children access to enterprise learning.

Pete will co-ordinate efforts to introduce more schools and more students to entrepreneurial skills development through the Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) Company Programme. With his team of business advisers, as well as fundraising and organising events, the role includes working directly with senior school students who set up their own commercial ventures as part of the Company Programme.

Last year, more than 300 students across Scotland achieved an SCQF level six accredited qualification for the Company Programme, which is recognised by UCAS for university entry. Many sixth formers take the experience of the Company Programme further by setting up their own businesses outside school, while for others, the skills for teamworking, communication and making ideas a reality provide them with a competitive advantage in the jobs market.

In 2019/20, the Edinburgh & Lothians Area Team helped to inspire nearly 300 students and supported 32 YES companies to go through the Company Programme.

Having taken part in the Company Programme himself while at school in Edinburgh, Pete has been involved with YES for over two decades. A successful serial entrepreneur in his own right, he now acts as a business growth adviser with Napier University, where he helps students, staff and alumni grow and launch businesses.

On his appointment, Pete said:“I have been involved with Young Enterprise for over 20 years, from being part of a team at School, judging, running workshops, a local Board member and now Lothians Chair. I am passionate about enterprise for all at every age but especially in education and look forward to helping Young Enterprise achieve its goals.

“I launched my own food and drinks business whilst at University and grew it to 36 staff over 13 years. There were many highlights over the years, but an equal number of failures and lessons learnt. It is these valuable lessons that has led to my current role as Business Growth Adviser at Edinburgh Napier University. I have a passion for the start-up community and hope that in my new role with YES I can steer others down this path and achieve their goals.”

