Scott Allan believes that Hibs’ fans have a lot to look forward to as European football returns to Easter Road next season.

The midfielder who is currently on-loan with Inverness Caledonian Thistle was a pundit on Sportscene and reviewed the action from the victory over Motherwell on Saturday and he was particularly complimentary of goal-scorer Christian Doidge and Ryan Porteous who scored the decisive penalty.

Photos Ian Jacobs

The midfielder told BBC Sportscene: “For large parts of the game we definitely dominated the ball. Two-nil up and looking comfortable going into the last ten minutes of the game we lose the goals but to come back and win on penalties, it does a lot for team spirit.

“To be in another semi-final for the club is a massive achievement. When you put these type of balls in for Christian (Doidge) he is one of the best if not the best at attacking the ball from an ariel threat in the league. His form in the Scottish Cup of late has been absolutely superb.

“When you lose two goals in the last 10-minutes of a match the go into extra time it can go either way sometimes. The boys absolutely stuck to their tasks and when it came to penalties they held their nerve and stuck them away.

“Ryan (Porteous) showed a lot of composure and even looked to see if the goalkeeper makes the first move and he does and he calmly slots it and no-one enjoys that more than him tonight.

“I think Hibs could go all the way this season especially after the disappointment of the last semi-final this year. I think that will be extra motivation. I think even going for third place and a European spot, there is a lot to look forward to for Hibs’ fans. It’s going to be a big end to the season for everyone at the club and hopefully it ends in a way we all want it to.”

Like this: Like Loading...