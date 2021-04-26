Hibs produced another brave performance but ended the day with a controversial defeat to Celtic at K-Park yesterday.

Hibs manager Dean Gibson made two changes to the starting XI that lost narrowly in midweek to Glasgow City with Carla Boyce and Amy Gallagher taking over from Ria McCafferty and Kirsty Morrison.

Hibs almost took an early lead when a long range effort from Cavanagh rebounded off the post.

In the 22nd minute Gallagher was tripped on the edge of the penalty area by Caitlan Hayes and curled the resultant free-kick over the all and into the top corner to give Hibs a deserved lead.

Gallagher almost doubled Hibs advantage in the 42nd minute with a diving header from Amy Muir’s cross but the ball wend wide.

Celtic equalised just before the break when Hayes won a long looping cross from Lisa Robertson and the ball fell to Kate Nicolson whose shot deflected off Lead Eddie into the net.

The hosts took the lead in controversial circumstances when Mariah Lee’s shot struck Joelle Murray’s arm and the referee awarded a penalty which was dispatched by Chloe Craig.

Hibs then had a penalty claim of their own after Gallagher sent in a cross which Boyce fired goalwards and appeared to strike a defenders are but the referee waved play on despite the Hibs’ players’ appeals.

Hibs manager Dean Gibson was shown a yellow card for his protest on the sidelines.

Celtic made it 3-1 in the 57th minute when Lee did well to hold the ball and sent over a low cross which Sarah Ewens fired high into the top corner of the net.

Hibs had a late chance when Morrison did well down the right wing, cut inside and found Boyce but her effort went high and wide and Celtic held on to win.

After the game Gibson told Hibernian TV: “We played really well in the first-half and probably should have went in at half-time 3-1 up. We hit the post, scored a goal and ?? culd have scored with that header at the end of the half. Then for the first time in three games we give away a soft goal. We don’t pick up the second ball in the box and again the luck of the green for me.

“We said to the players at half-time, ‘please keep doing what you are doing because eventually you will keep creating chances and the second goal will come.

“I don’t know of it’s a penalty or not. For me her hands are in a natural position but if you give that one then why do you not give the other one? We are getting told that we are getting a better standard of referee right now but for me that’s not better.

“I think we are trying to make the woman’s game better but the standard of refereeing is getting more arrogant. You can’t talk to the linesman. You can’t talk to the fourth official. You can’t ask them questions so you end up shouting and you end up getting booked because you are having to shout to the ref to get an answer.

“For me the referees are poor. We lost a penalty against Glasgow City that I thought was a dive. Earlier in the season, a Rangers’ player dived against us then openly on social media tweeted that she tried to dive. What was done about it? There was absolutely nothing done so if players are going to get away with it then they are going to keep doing it. If players want to dive and they know there is a three game ban at the end of it they might think differently.

“Today, in my opinion it was never a penalty but if it was a penalty then it should have been a penalty at the other end so it’s up to the referee to be consistent. I’m just really disappointed more with the officials today. I’m proud of our players like I always am. They give us everything but it’s up to us to pick the players up and we will go again next week.

Rachael Boyle added: “It’s frustrating. First half we came out an played really well. We got the ball down and created some chances. They scored a lucky goal just before half-time which was disappointing but we came out second-half knowing that they were going to come at us. I thought we dealt with it well.

“The referee’s gave a penalty which in my eyes is never a penalty. There was nothing she (Joelle Murray) could do about that. I think that changed the game. From then on we were chasing and Celtic hit us so for us it’s frustrating.

“The standard of refereeing is not where we need it to be at. Players are asking questions about the decisions they are making and they can’t give us an honest answer, which in my eyes is not good enough. It needs to be looked at, but from a personal point of view we need to do better in the final third and take our chances.”

Elsewhere Spartans beat Motherwell 3-1 at Ainslie Park, Rangers hammered Forfar Farmington 11-0 whilst Hearts lost 4-0 to Glasgow City.

These results leave Glasgow City three points clear of Rangers at the top of the table. Hibs are currently fifth while Hearts remain bottom with four points.

It’s an Edinburgh derby next weekend as Hibs host Hearts.

Celtic: Logan, Keenan, Craig, Lee, Jacynta, Robertson, Ewens, Nicolson, Hayes, Filbey, Warrington. Subs Donaldson, Teegarden, Clark, Atkinson, Bowie, McAllister, Johnstone

Hibs: Mutch, Leishman, Muir, Eddie, Boyce, Adams, Cavanagh, Gallagher, Notley, Murray, Boyle, Morrison. Subs: McCafferty, Handley, Donald, Hunter, Morrison.

