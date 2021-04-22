A NEW development within a location undergoing a huge investment programme is capturing the imagination of eager buyers, with almost 30% of homes already sold off plan ahead of a showhome launch this summer.

CALA Homes (East)’s latest project, Oakbank, is a collection of 74 four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes in the West Lothian village of Winchburgh.

Part of the £1 billion Winchburgh masterplan, Oakbank is enticing buyers with an abundance of green space, attractive pathways and access to the new, 85-acre Auldcathie District Park as well as a linear park within the development.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “Being part of the Winchburgh masterplan gives us a lot of scope to offer dream family homes.

“The location is perfect for those seeking outdoor space away from the hustle and bustle, with easy access to parks, the canal, a wide network of cycle paths and walking routes.

“Likewise, you have amazingly quick access to the M8 and M9 as well as the city for those looking to commute for work.

“The homes at Oakbank are from our Light and Space range which offer a spacious feel and have been optimised for family life, with a contrast of large open-plan family living and private spaces for relaxing or home-working.”

Homes will blend space inside and out, with attractive bi-fold doors opening out to private gardens and patios. The current release of homes is priced from £385,000.

Spanning 352 hectares, the Winchburgh masterplan is one of the largest placemaking projects currently underway in the UK, delivering new homes, improved transport links, employment opportunities, state-of-the-art schools and outdoor spaces to the historic town.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/west-lothian/oakbank-winchburgh/

