Police say the object found at Seafield recycling centre earlier today has been destroyed and posed no threat to the public.

Specialist officers were called to the centre around 9.20am after an unidentified item was spotted.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The centre was cordoned off to allow for officers to examine the item.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a recycling centre in Seafield, Edinburgh, following a report of a unidentified item being found at around 9.20am on Thursday, 22 April, 2021.

“A cordon was put in place while specialist teams attended to assess the item. The item has been established to pose no risk to the public and has been destroyed.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Like this: Like Loading...