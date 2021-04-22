A youth has been arrested and charged following reports of anti-social behaviour aimed at public transport providers.

A 16 year old male was arrested today after he was identified following enquiries into two incident involving Lothian Buses which happened on 11th April on Princess Street and 13th April on Howden Hall Road.

He has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct, vandalism along with threatening and abusive behaviour. The male will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Grant Robertson of Howdenhall Police Station said “we remain committed to tackling this issue and this arrest should act as a warning to others that this behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We ask parents, guardians and any person who works with young people to speak to them about the dangers and consequences associated with this reckless behaviour. Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”

