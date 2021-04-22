Police have received reports of vehicles being broken into in the city centre area of Edinburgh during the past few nights.

In response officers have issued advice regarding vehicle security and asked owners to be vigilant.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Inspector Mark Hamilton from West End Police Station said: “A number of vehicles had windows smashed and items stolen from within this week in the city centre and we’re encouraging vehicle owners to remain vigilant.

“Our advice is that you don’t leave anything at all on display within your vehicle which someone may find desirable. It only takes a matter of seconds to smash a window and steal your belongings, and sometimes the damage caused is more costly than the items the thief is looking for.

“If you have a vehicle alarm, make sure it’s set and keep your belongings with you. If you see anything suspicious or you know who is involved in vehicle crime I ask that you contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Further advice can be found on this website –

