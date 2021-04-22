EHM ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF STEPHEN CARTER OBE AS CHAIRMAN

Recently formed specialist management company, Effective Hospitality Management (EHM), set up in the middle of 2020 to support the hospitality industry as it recovers from the pandemic, has announced the key appointment of renowned hotelier, Stephen Carter OBE, as Chairman.

Having fulfilled senior roles at some of Scotland’s best known and most prestigious Hotels including The Fairmont and The Old Course in St Andrews; Cameron House, Loch Lomond and The Caledonian in Edinburgh Stephen will work closely with EHM Directors, Kevin Keenan, John Shevlin and Simon O’Donnell themselves highly experienced operators, as they pursue new management contracts.

Stephen Carter OBE said: “I am delighted to be joining Kevin, John and Simon on their journey as they bring to bear their experience to assist hospitality businesses throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK. As a team we have a great deal of experience when it comes to managing business through tough times and we look forward to helping owners steer a clear path out of this pandemic”.

EHM gained its first management contract in November 2020 and is currently working to re-open the Loch Leven Hotel, a former 17th Century Coaching Inn on 26th April. Their first contract has given the owners of the hotel, Craig & Noru Innes the opportunity to concentrate on their other business interests as they look to grow their craft Distillery which is located next door. Gin and Rum schools are expected to be popular as the country opens up and UK guests look for more activities outside of the usual walking and mountain biking which the area is well known for.

EHM Director Kevin Keenan, a former Director of Golf Tourism Scotland said: “We are delighted to announce that someone of Stephen Carter’s considerable calibre is joining us at Effective Hospitality Management. Having launched our business on 13th July last year, just as the first lockdown was easing, we are pleased to have such important news as Stephen’s appointment, to share with the industry as this lockdown ends.”

“A year on, and with conditions having become even more challenging for hospitality businesses of all sizes, our aim is still to help the industry we love, one which has sustained us throughout our combined 140 years of experience. We know that Stephen shares this ethos with us, and we are honoured to have his input, and considerable wisdom, at our disposal.”

Fellow EHM Director & former Hotelier John Shevlin, who brings a background in both the independent and corporate hotel sectors to the business, continued by saying: “We have taken many strides forward in this important first year, despite it having seen hospitality paralysed for many months. Securing the management contract at Loch Leven Hotel is great news, and we look forward to establishing many more relationships of this nature, based on our motto of Transparency, Integrity & Profitability. It’s been a time for taking stock amongst hospitality owners, with some realising that leaving the experts to run the hotel for them is the way ahead, leading to greater profitability, and perhaps filling a skill gap the pandemic has left.”

EHM aims to support owners, investors, and asset managers of hotel and restaurant businesses by offering both short- and long-term management contracts. One particular area where they see growth is where a business was due to be sold pre-pandemic, and the deal was not completed, leaving a number of owners still running a business they have already mentally left.

EHM has also announced that it is a key strategic partner of The Fusion Group of Companies. Fusion’s Accommodation Services division, which similarly works with hospitality businesses, offers a core service of dedicated Reservations Support, alongside Corporate Restructuring Support.

Fusion’s Accommodation Services has taken on the running of Loch Leven’s Hotel’s Reservations Department, and, together with EHM, the two companies aim to boost profitability, increase bookings, and promote the Hotel’s appeal to a wider audience.

John remarked: “The tie up with Fusion Group plays to the strengths of both businesses, and we hope to work together on many more projects. With the expansion of its Accommodation Services division, and the launch of Drysdale & & Company, also during lockdown, I think we share the same determination as Fusion that this pandemic is not going to beat us, rather that we see considerable opportunity at this time.”

Run by experienced commercial chartered surveyor, Stuart Drysdale, Drysdale & Company was itself set up in lockdown to service hospitality businesses looking to sell.

As lockdown eases further, EHM remains on the lookout for hospitality venues of all sizes across the UK and Ireland which may be coming to market. As such, it has strengthened its natural synergy with Fusion by appointing Drysdale & Company, the commercial property arm of Fusion, to find venues with the potential it seeks.

