S2 PUPILS ROLL UP THEIR SLEEVES AND GET INVOLVED IN FOOD, DRINK & HOSPITALITY

Some of Fife’s finest food suppliers, including Buffalo Farm and Balgove Larder, gave their time and expertise for free at Fife College’s recent Food, Drink and Hospitality Takeover Event, targeting S2 pupils from High Schools all over Fife.

Timed to coincide with the pupils’ forthcoming crucial subject choices, the event was designed to educate and inspire on the wide range of roles available in this vibrant and growing sector in Fife.

Six different workshops were held over the course of one day, involving 90 pupils in total, with tasks including flatbread and pizza making, butchery skills, and preparing restaurant quality main courses. The pupils also got the opportunity to make mocktails with Fife’s newest alcohol free spirit from Feragaia. They learned about the “farm to fork” principle, and gained an overview of the Kingdom’s tourism sector which attracts many thousands of visitors each year.

The raft of public sector partners involved in delivering the informative project, including RHET (The Royal Highland Education Trust), Fife Council Economic Development, Food from Fife, and Developing the Young Workforce Fife (DYW), came together with private sector businesses such as Buffalo Farm, who donated prizes for each workshop to the pupils who had impressed and excelled the most in the various tasks set to them.

Geoffrey Proudlock, Director, Faculty of Business Enterprise & Tourism with Supported Programmes at Fife College, said: ”It was fantastic to see how the young people reacted to the workshops, displaying a real passion for many of the activities they tried out. We are really keen at Fife College to ensure that our curriculum offer meets the aspirations of both industry and young people. Events such as these are valuable to us as we help to develop and educate the future workforce in Fife.”

Commenting on the event, Alison Sinclair from Fife Council said: “This was a highly collaborative event which brought together the very best of Fife’s growing food, drink and hospitality sector. Designed to inform and inspire in a fun, interactive way, it was the perfect showcase to explain to young people that there are many wide ranging, creative and absorbing employment opportunities in this sector, from becoming a chef, butcher or baker, to learning a front of house role.”

“For some it may have sparked a passion which could lead them to a lifelong career.”

