Seafield recycling centre has been closed due to a police incident.
Officers were called to the scene earlier today following the report of an unidentified item being found there.
The area has been cordoned off to allow for a specialist team to assess the item.
Further information is anticipated later today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a recycling centre in Seafield, Edinburgh, following a report of a unidentified item being found.
“A cordon is in place while specialist teams attend to assess the item.”