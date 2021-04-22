Seafield recycling centre has been closed due to a police incident.

Officers were called to the scene earlier today following the report of an unidentified item being found there.

The area has been cordoned off to allow for a specialist team to assess the item.

Further information is anticipated later today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a recycling centre in Seafield, Edinburgh, following a report of a unidentified item being found.

“A cordon is in place while specialist teams attend to assess the item.”

