Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross praised his players for their ‘brilliant’ first-half performance in last night’s victory over Livingston at Easter Road.

The team were flying for the first 45-minutes with goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle but the only downside was that they only scored twice when the game could easily have been over by that stage considering the number of chances created.

Photos Ian Jacobs

Livingston found a new lease of life after the restart and scored a late penalty to make the last few minutes a nervy affair but Hibs managed the game to a successful conclusion and secured a valuable three points.

Nearest challengers Aberdeen looked to have also claimed a win against Celtic but a late goal from Leigh Griffiths denied them all three points, leaving Hibs six points clear with a vastly superior goal difference with three games remaining.

After the final whistle Ross told Hibs TV: “I thought we were brilliant first-half. Obviously not at those levels second-half and the concession of the goal late on left the last few minutes uncomfortable but at this stage of the season the result is of paramount importance and was really significant for us and I would rather focus on how good we were first-half which ultimately helped us win the game.

“We have the bit between our teeth, the whole group. We would have liked the second-half to be a bit tidier but in terms of asking them to produce a performance on the back of Sunday’s game it was very good.

“There will be a quick turn around for us. We will be back in tomorrow morning and start preparing for Sunday but it’s exciting times of the season. We will hopefully have at least one body back which will help us in terms of the options we will have because obviously a few boys were fatiguing toward the end of the game but we will be ready for it. There is a huge prize at stake for us in terms of progressing through Saturday’s game.”

