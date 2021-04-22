The Tech for Good Summit Scotland will take place on 28 April 2021 and is aiming for a step change in mobilising tech talent for good purposes.

The Scottish Tech Army with ScotlandIS, charity regulator OSCR and the digital skills academy CodeClan are organising their first event.

There will be a line up of speakers from Scotland and all over the world exploring the Art of the Possible, the Tech for Good Ecosystem and a light will be shone directly on the volunteers who are Agents of Change.

During the pandemic the Scottish Tech Army answered the call from government and other bodies to find tech solutions for problems they faced. Charities and third sector bodies are submitting videos for next week’s summit called “Digital Sparks” outlining who they are and what problem they have , laying down a challenge for a digital solution.

“There is a huge amount of tech for good going on in Scotland and this amazing ecosystem has been transforming organisations and lives over the past year as it has responded to organisations in need,” said Alistair Forbes, Co-Founder and CEO of the Scottish Tech Army.

“Now, however, we have an opportunity to ‘switch things up’ a bit by drawing all the components of this ecosystem to one place for a day of discussion, debate, discovery and challenge.

Our aim is to find ways to aggregate all our efforts and amplify their impact by co-ordinating the many initiatives that already exist – as well as stimulating new collaborations.”

The summit will welcome participants from across the whole tech for good ecosystem both here and from further afield – charities, business leaders, educators, SMEs, public sector and volunteers.

The keynote addresses will come from Amanda Renteria, CEO of Code for America and Shonaig Macpherson CBE FRSE, Chair of the Robertson Trust.

Shonaig will give a funder’s perspective on digitisation in the third sector and, in conversation with the BBC Innovations Correspondent, Laura Goodwin, Amanda will share best practices from one of the world’s leading Tech for Good organisations.

https://tfgscot21.scottishtecharmy.org/

