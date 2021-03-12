Traffic Scotland warns of roadworks on the City Bypass A720 at Sheriffhall Roundabout for five nights from 28 March 2021.

Sheriffhall Roundabout on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is to be refurbished with a £100,000 package of road safety improvements including replacement of defective road studs.



To ensure the safety of roadworkers and the travelling public during the roadworks, lane closures will be in place on and around the A720 Sheriffhall Roundabout from 19:30 to 06:00 for five nights, beginning on 28 March.



The transport authority says consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans and share information about the project in advance.



Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government guidance, are in place to protect teams and ensure they remain safe on site.



Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These works will help to improve safety on this section of the A720. We’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.”



Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, Twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

