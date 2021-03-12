Police Scotland’s annual Rural Crime Initiative gets underway this weekend.

From Saturday, 13 March 2021, to Sunday, 2 May 2021, officers will be out and about tackling issues highlighted by the public, farmers and landowners.

They will be patrolling in areas where livestock worrying, the theft of agricultural vehicles and machinery, poaching and anti-social behaviour have been reported in recent months.

Police Constable Julie Hand, from Penicuik Community Policing Team, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with the public in the countryside. We will aim to educate, prevent and deter offending.

“We will also be encouraging people to make sure their property, including outbuildings, are secure as well as encouraging those who use the countryside to do so responsibly. If you do see anything suspicious please contact us on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.”

Police Scotland would like to thank their partners in this initiative: the Pentland Land Managers Association, NFU Scotland, The British Horse Society, Penicuik Estate and the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

