The Royal Society of Edinburgh has selected the 2021 fellows. They will join the existing roll of around 1600 thinkers and practitioners.
The list this year includes some people who have had an impact on the country as it deals with the pandemic.
The Society rigorously assesses the achievements of those it appoints as fellows considering their professional standing and contribution to wider society.
The list includes many leading academics such as Professor Devi Sridhar, Chair of Global Public Health and Director of Global Health Governance Programme at Edinburgh University. Professor Sridhar, whose research considers the effectiveness of public health interventions, has become a household name in the last 12 months as a public health expert during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also becoming a Fellow is Louise Macdonald OBE, who has been instrumental in helping to shape Scotland’s future for young people through her work as CEO at Young Scot, and has recently been appointed as National Director of Institute of Directors Scotland. She has also co-chaired the RSE Post Covid-19 Futures Commission’s Public Debate and Participation Working Group and the First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls.
Professor of Infection at the University of Dundee, and Chair of the Scottish Antimicrobial Prescribing Group Dilip Nathwani, has also been elected. Professor Nathwani is a global leader in advocating for the pivotal role that healthcare professionals have in dealing with the global pandemic of antimicrobial resistance, supporting their education in understanding how antibiotics work and improving their prescribing behaviour, a situation which has been exacerbated by the current Covid-19 crisis.
Professor Dame Anne Glover, President of The Royal Society of Edinburgh said: “As Scotland’s national academy we recognise excellence across a diverse range of expertise and experience, and its effect on Scottish society. This impact is particularly clear this year in the latest cohort of new Fellows which includes scientists who are pioneering the way we approach the coronavirus; those from the arts who have provided the rich cultural experience we have all been missing, and some who have demonstrated strong leadership in guiding their organisations and communities through this extraordinary time.
“Through uniting these great minds from different walks of life, we can discover creative solutions to some of the most complex issues that Scotland faces. A warm welcome is extended to all of our new Fellows.”
This is the full list:
HONORARY
Baroness Onora O’Neill of Bengarve CH, CBE, HonFRS, FBA, FMedSci, MRIA
Philosopher and Crossbench Life peer, House of Lords
CORRESPONDING
Professor Kofi Anyidoho FGA
University of Ghana, Professor of Literature and Poet (Ewe-English)
Professor Philip Cotton
Mastercard Foundation, Head, Scholars Program
Professor Ryan Gilmour FRSC
University of Münster, Chair of Organic Chemistry & CiMIC Professor of Chemical Biology
Professor Alan Irvine MRIA
Trinity College Dublin, Professor of Dermatology
Professor Juergen Kurths
Humboldt University of Berlin, Professor in Nonlinear Dynamics
Dr Mhoira Leng FRCPE, FRCPSG
Makerere University Palliative Care Unit, Uganda, Cairdeas International Palliative Care Trust, Scotland, Global health and palliative care specialist physician
Dr James Rautio
Sonnet Software Inc., CEO, President and Founder
FELLOWS
Dr Sam Alberti
National Museums Scotland, Keeper of Science & Technology
Ms Karen Anderson
‘hirta’, Founding Partner
Anderson Bell Christie, Architect & Founding Partner
Robert Gordon University, Visiting Professor
Dr Malcolm Appleby
Designer & Engraver
Professor Clive Badman OBE
University of Strathclyde, Executive Director, Special Projects in Life Sciences
Professor Christopher Barratt
University of Dundee, Professor and Head of Division Post Graduate Medicine
Professor Derek Bell OBE, FRCP
Imperial College London, Chair in Medicine & Professor for Acute Medicine
Professor Kirstie Blair
University of Strathclyde, Chair in English Studies
Professor Helen Bond
University of Edinburgh, Chair of Christian Origins and Head of the School of Divinity
Professor Holly Branigan
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Psychology of Language and Cognition and Head of School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences
Professor Tara Brendle
University of Glasgow, Professor and Head of Mathematics
Professor Ian Brown
University of Glasgow, Senior Honorary Research Fellow in Scottish Literature
Kingston University, London, Professor Emeritus in Drama
Playwright and Poet
Professor Malinda Carpenter
University of St Andrews, Professor of Developmental Psychology
Professor Calum Colvin OBE FRSA
University of Dundee, Professor of Fine Art Photography and Associate Dean Research
Professor Lorne Crerar
Chairman, Harper MacLeod LLP
Professor James Curran MBE
Climate Ready Clyde, Chair
Dr Vincent Deighan
Comic Book Artist (also known by the pen name Frank Quitely)
Dr Maria Dornelas
University of St Andrews, Reader, School of Biology
Professor Michael Eddleston
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Clinical Toxicology
Professor Heather Ferguson
University of Glasgow, Professor of Medical Entomology and Disease Ecology
Mr Neil Firth
Piers Arts Centre, Director
Ms Julie Fowlis
Musician, singer, presenter
Dr Nicholas Fraser
National Museums Scotland, Keeper of Natural Sciences
Dr Nikolaj Gadegaard
University of Glasgow, Professor of Biomedical Engineering
Professor Fiona Gilbert
University of Cambridge, Professor of Radiology & Head of Department
Professor Paul Glendinning
University of Manchester, Professor of Applied Mathematics
Ms Anne Glover HonFREng
Amadeus Capital Partners Limited, Co-Founder and CEO
Professor Faye Hammill
University of Glasgow, Professor of English Literature
Professor Susan Healy
University of St Andrews, Professor of Biology
The Rt Hon Lord Patrick Hodge
The Supreme Court of the UK, Deputy President
Professor Andrew Horne
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Gynaecology and Reproductive Sciences
Professor Paul Hoskisson
University of Strathclyde, Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Engineering Biology and Professor of Molecular Microbiology
Dr Kirsty Hughes
Scottish Centre on European Relations, Director
Professor Alison Hulme
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Synthesis and Chemical Biology
Professor Alvin Jackson HonMRIA
University of Edinburgh, Richard Lodge Professor of History
Professor Aggelos Kiayias
University of Edinburgh, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy
Dr Olga Kozlova
University of Strathclyde, Director of Innovation and Industry Engagement
Professor Nina Laurie
University of St Andrews, Professor of Geography and Development
Professor Linda Lawton
Robert Gordon University, Professor of Environmental Microbiology
Dame Mariot Leslie
HM Diplomatic Service (retired)
Professor John Ludden CBE, RAS, AE
Heriot-Watt University, Bicentennial Research Professor, The Lyell Centre
Professor Lesley McAra CBE
University of Edinburgh, Chair of Penology, Assistant Principal Community Relations, Director of the Edinburgh Futures Institute
Ms Louise Macdonald OBE
Young Scot, Chief Executive
Professor Malcolm Macdonald
University of Strathclyde, Professor of Applied Space Technology
Professor Nicola McEwen
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Territorial Politics and Co-Director, Centre on Constitutional Change
Professor Heather McGregor
Heriot-Watt University, Executive Dean, Edinburgh Business School
Professor Stuart Macgregor
Heriot-Watt University, Professor, Institute of Chemical Sciences
Professor Andrew McIntosh
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Biological Psychiatry and Head of Division of Psychiatry
Professor Paul McKenna
University of Strathclyde, Professor of Laser-Plasma Physics and Head of Department of Physics
Professor Ross McLure
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Extragalactic Astrophysics
Professor Lesley McMillan
Glasgow Caledonian University, Professor of Criminology and Sociology
Dr Poonam Malik FRSB
Scottish Enterprise, Board Member and Director
Professor Matthias Marti
University of Glasgow, Professor of Molecular Parasitology
Professor Peter Mathieson FMedSci
University of Edinburgh, Principal
Professor Richard Mellanby
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Comparative Medicine
Mr Simon Milne
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Regius Keeper
Professor Peter Mossey
University of Dundee, Professor of Craniofacial Development and Consultant in Orthodontics
Professor Alexander Murphy
University of Edinburgh, Chair of Nuclear and Particle Astrophysics
Professor Dilip Nathwani
University of Dundee, Emeritus Honorary Professor of Infection
Professor E. Elizabeth Patton
MRC Human Genetics Unit, Professor, Personal Chair of Chemical Genetics, MRC Investigator
Professor Yvan Petillot
Heriot-Watt University, Professor of Robotics and Autonomous Systems
Professor Douglas Philp
University of St Andrews, Professor in Chemistry
Professor Eleanor Riley FMedSci
University of Edinburgh, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease
Professor Ian Rivers
University of Strathclyde, Professor of Education for Social Change, Associate Principal and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences
Professor Boyd Robertson
NHS Highland Board, Chair
Professor Bernd Schroers
Heriot-Watt University, Professor of Mathematics
Professor Nigel Seaton FREng
Abertay University, Principal and Vice-Chancellor
Professor Jim Skea CBE, FEI, HonFSE
Imperial College London, Professor of Sustainable Energy
Professor Andrew Sloan
COWI UK Ltd, Managing Director
Professor Jennifer Smith
University of Glasgow, Professor of Sociolinguistics
Professor Devi Sridhar
University of Edinburgh, Chair in Global Public Health and Director, Global Health Governance Programme
Mr Ian Stevens
Bsolve Dental, Chief Executive Officer
Rev Professor John Swinton
University of Aberdeen, Professor in Practical Theology and Pastoral Care
Professor Andrew Tyler
University of Stirling, Professor, Deputy Dean and Associate Dean for Research, Faculty of Natural Sciences
Professor Neil Vargesson FRSB, FHEA
University of Aberdeen, Professor in Developmental Biology
Ms Judy Wagner
FWB Park Brown Ltd, Co-founder & Director
Professor Philip White
James Hutton Institute, Research Specialist in Plant Ecophysiology
Professor Christopher Williams
University of Edinburgh, Chair of Machine Learning
Professor James F Wilson
University of Edinburgh, Personal Chair in Human Genetics
Professor Graham Wren FREng
University of Strathclyde, Special Advisor to the Principal and Director of Major Projects