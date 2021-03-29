The Royal Society of Edinburgh has selected the 2021 fellows. They will join the existing roll of around 1600 thinkers and practitioners.

The list this year includes some people who have had an impact on the country as it deals with the pandemic.

The Society rigorously assesses the achievements of those it appoints as fellows considering their professional standing and contribution to wider society.

The list includes many leading academics such as Professor Devi Sridhar, Chair of Global Public Health and Director of Global Health Governance Programme at Edinburgh University. Professor Sridhar, whose research considers the effectiveness of public health interventions, has become a household name in the last 12 months as a public health expert during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also becoming a Fellow is Louise Macdonald OBE, who has been instrumental in helping to shape Scotland’s future for young people through her work as CEO at Young Scot, and has recently been appointed as National Director of Institute of Directors Scotland. She has also co-chaired the RSE Post Covid-19 Futures Commission’s Public Debate and Participation Working Group and the First Minister’s National Advisory Council on Women and Girls.

Professor of Infection at the University of Dundee, and Chair of the Scottish Antimicrobial Prescribing Group Dilip Nathwani, has also been elected. Professor Nathwani is a global leader in advocating for the pivotal role that healthcare professionals have in dealing with the global pandemic of antimicrobial resistance, supporting their education in understanding how antibiotics work and improving their prescribing behaviour, a situation which has been exacerbated by the current Covid-19 crisis.





Professor Dame Anne Glover, President of The Royal Society of Edinburgh said: “As Scotland’s national academy we recognise excellence across a diverse range of expertise and experience, and its effect on Scottish society. This impact is particularly clear this year in the latest cohort of new Fellows which includes scientists who are pioneering the way we approach the coronavirus; those from the arts who have provided the rich cultural experience we have all been missing, and some who have demonstrated strong leadership in guiding their organisations and communities through this extraordinary time.

“Through uniting these great minds from different walks of life, we can discover creative solutions to some of the most complex issues that Scotland faces. A warm welcome is extended to all of our new Fellows.”

This is the full list:

HONORARY

Baroness Onora O’Neill of Bengarve CH, CBE, HonFRS, FBA, FMedSci, MRIA

Philosopher and Crossbench Life peer, House of Lords

CORRESPONDING

Professor Kofi Anyidoho FGA

University of Ghana, Professor of Literature and Poet (Ewe-English)

Professor Philip Cotton

Mastercard Foundation, Head, Scholars Program

Professor Ryan Gilmour FRSC

University of Münster, Chair of Organic Chemistry & CiMIC Professor of Chemical Biology

Professor Alan Irvine MRIA

Trinity College Dublin, Professor of Dermatology

Professor Juergen Kurths

Humboldt University of Berlin, Professor in Nonlinear Dynamics

Dr Mhoira Leng FRCPE, FRCPSG

Makerere University Palliative Care Unit, Uganda, Cairdeas International Palliative Care Trust, Scotland, Global health and palliative care specialist physician

Dr James Rautio

Sonnet Software Inc., CEO, President and Founder

FELLOWS

Dr Sam Alberti

National Museums Scotland, Keeper of Science & Technology

Ms Karen Anderson

‘hirta’, Founding Partner

Anderson Bell Christie, Architect & Founding Partner

Robert Gordon University, Visiting Professor

Dr Malcolm Appleby

Designer & Engraver

Professor Clive Badman OBE

University of Strathclyde, Executive Director, Special Projects in Life Sciences

Professor Christopher Barratt

University of Dundee, Professor and Head of Division Post Graduate Medicine

Professor Derek Bell OBE, FRCP

Imperial College London, Chair in Medicine & Professor for Acute Medicine

Professor Kirstie Blair

University of Strathclyde, Chair in English Studies

Professor Helen Bond

University of Edinburgh, Chair of Christian Origins and Head of the School of Divinity

Professor Holly Branigan

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Psychology of Language and Cognition and Head of School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences

Professor Tara Brendle

University of Glasgow, Professor and Head of Mathematics

Professor Ian Brown

University of Glasgow, Senior Honorary Research Fellow in Scottish Literature

Kingston University, London, Professor Emeritus in Drama

Playwright and Poet

Professor Malinda Carpenter

University of St Andrews, Professor of Developmental Psychology

Professor Calum Colvin OBE FRSA

University of Dundee, Professor of Fine Art Photography and Associate Dean Research

Professor Lorne Crerar

Chairman, Harper MacLeod LLP

Professor James Curran MBE

Climate Ready Clyde, Chair

Dr Vincent Deighan

Comic Book Artist (also known by the pen name Frank Quitely)

Dr Maria Dornelas

University of St Andrews, Reader, School of Biology

Professor Michael Eddleston

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Clinical Toxicology

Professor Heather Ferguson

University of Glasgow, Professor of Medical Entomology and Disease Ecology

Mr Neil Firth

Piers Arts Centre, Director

Ms Julie Fowlis

Musician, singer, presenter

Dr Nicholas Fraser

National Museums Scotland, Keeper of Natural Sciences

Dr Nikolaj Gadegaard

University of Glasgow, Professor of Biomedical Engineering

Professor Fiona Gilbert

University of Cambridge, Professor of Radiology & Head of Department

Professor Paul Glendinning

University of Manchester, Professor of Applied Mathematics

Ms Anne Glover HonFREng

Amadeus Capital Partners Limited, Co-Founder and CEO

Professor Faye Hammill

University of Glasgow, Professor of English Literature

Professor Susan Healy

University of St Andrews, Professor of Biology

The Rt Hon Lord Patrick Hodge

The Supreme Court of the UK, Deputy President

Professor Andrew Horne

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Gynaecology and Reproductive Sciences

Professor Paul Hoskisson

University of Strathclyde, Royal Academy of Engineering Research Chair in Engineering Biology and Professor of Molecular Microbiology

Dr Kirsty Hughes

Scottish Centre on European Relations, Director

Professor Alison Hulme

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Synthesis and Chemical Biology

Professor Alvin Jackson HonMRIA

University of Edinburgh, Richard Lodge Professor of History

Professor Aggelos Kiayias

University of Edinburgh, Chair in Cyber Security and Privacy

Dr Olga Kozlova

University of Strathclyde, Director of Innovation and Industry Engagement

Professor Nina Laurie

University of St Andrews, Professor of Geography and Development

Professor Linda Lawton

Robert Gordon University, Professor of Environmental Microbiology

Dame Mariot Leslie

HM Diplomatic Service (retired)

Professor John Ludden CBE, RAS, AE

Heriot-Watt University, Bicentennial Research Professor, The Lyell Centre

Professor Lesley McAra CBE

University of Edinburgh, Chair of Penology, Assistant Principal Community Relations, Director of the Edinburgh Futures Institute

Ms Louise Macdonald OBE

Young Scot, Chief Executive

Professor Malcolm Macdonald

University of Strathclyde, Professor of Applied Space Technology

Professor Nicola McEwen

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Territorial Politics and Co-Director, Centre on Constitutional Change

Professor Heather McGregor

Heriot-Watt University, Executive Dean, Edinburgh Business School

Professor Stuart Macgregor

Heriot-Watt University, Professor, Institute of Chemical Sciences

Professor Andrew McIntosh

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Biological Psychiatry and Head of Division of Psychiatry

Professor Paul McKenna

University of Strathclyde, Professor of Laser-Plasma Physics and Head of Department of Physics

Professor Ross McLure

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Extragalactic Astrophysics

Professor Lesley McMillan

Glasgow Caledonian University, Professor of Criminology and Sociology

Dr Poonam Malik FRSB

Scottish Enterprise, Board Member and Director

Professor Matthias Marti

University of Glasgow, Professor of Molecular Parasitology

Professor Peter Mathieson FMedSci

University of Edinburgh, Principal

Professor Richard Mellanby

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Comparative Medicine

Mr Simon Milne

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Regius Keeper

Professor Peter Mossey

University of Dundee, Professor of Craniofacial Development and Consultant in Orthodontics

Professor Alexander Murphy

University of Edinburgh, Chair of Nuclear and Particle Astrophysics

Professor Dilip Nathwani

University of Dundee, Emeritus Honorary Professor of Infection

Professor E. Elizabeth Patton

MRC Human Genetics Unit, Professor, Personal Chair of Chemical Genetics, MRC Investigator

Professor Yvan Petillot

Heriot-Watt University, Professor of Robotics and Autonomous Systems

Professor Douglas Philp

University of St Andrews, Professor in Chemistry

Professor Eleanor Riley FMedSci

University of Edinburgh, Professor of Immunology and Infectious Disease

Professor Ian Rivers

University of Strathclyde, Professor of Education for Social Change, Associate Principal and Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Professor Boyd Robertson

NHS Highland Board, Chair

Professor Bernd Schroers

Heriot-Watt University, Professor of Mathematics

Professor Nigel Seaton FREng

Abertay University, Principal and Vice-Chancellor

Professor Jim Skea CBE, FEI, HonFSE

Imperial College London, Professor of Sustainable Energy

Professor Andrew Sloan

COWI UK Ltd, Managing Director

Professor Jennifer Smith

University of Glasgow, Professor of Sociolinguistics

Professor Devi Sridhar

University of Edinburgh, Chair in Global Public Health and Director, Global Health Governance Programme

Mr Ian Stevens

Bsolve Dental, Chief Executive Officer

Rev Professor John Swinton

University of Aberdeen, Professor in Practical Theology and Pastoral Care

Professor Andrew Tyler

University of Stirling, Professor, Deputy Dean and Associate Dean for Research, Faculty of Natural Sciences

Professor Neil Vargesson FRSB, FHEA

University of Aberdeen, Professor in Developmental Biology

Ms Judy Wagner

FWB Park Brown Ltd, Co-founder & Director

Professor Philip White

James Hutton Institute, Research Specialist in Plant Ecophysiology

Professor Christopher Williams

University of Edinburgh, Chair of Machine Learning

Professor James F Wilson

University of Edinburgh, Personal Chair in Human Genetics

Professor Graham Wren FREng

University of Strathclyde, Special Advisor to the Principal and Director of Major Projects

