This August the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) will hold its third annual events programme called Curious.

These events will cover life, death, the planet and discussions will be led by some of the RSE’s fellows who are world leading experts. All events will be online and include panel discussions and talks. There will also be Tea and Talk events each day at 3pm.

Curious minds can learn more about topics daily, from green aviation and forensic history to medieval manuscripts and our relationship with death.

Highlights of this year’s Curious programme include:

– Britain’s most decorated woman Olympian of all time, Dame Katherine Grainger, in conversation about the impact of culture and sport on our mental health

– A panel event with renowned Scottish artist Victoria Crowe FRSE, who will discuss her exhibition of 12 paintings, Another Time, Another Place. She will be in conversation with Shetlandic poet Christine de Luca, who has responded to the exhibition with poetry, resulting in a book capturing the collaboration published by the Scottish Gallery.

– The world premiere of Thirteen Fragments, a powerful piece of digital artwork featuring spoken word and movement exploring women’s experiences and their resilience in Scotland. The piece has been created by award-winning writer/performer Hannah Lavery, the result of a collaboration between the National Theatre for Scotland and the RSE as part of its Post-Covid Futures Commission.

Dr Rebekah Widdowfield, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Edinburgh said: “Our mission is to make knowledge useful, and with Curious, we are doing exactly that. We are bringing together some of Scotland’s leading thinkers and practitioners to share their incredible knowledge and insights about the most critical and exciting issues of the day. If you are curious about the world around you, join us this summer for a thought-provoking programme of events.”

Events will take place every day during the three-week run. You can view the full line-up and book your place here https://www.rse-curious.com/

Victoria Crowe by Kenneth Gray

