The Royal Society of Edinburgh is running this year’s Curious programme will take place from 9-27 August.

All events will be hosted online and will cover four topics; our planet, health and wellbeing, innovation and invention, and Covid-19.

Events will include panel discussions, lectures, premieres, walking tours and “Tea and Talk” events inspired by the coffee house discussions of the Scottish Enlightenment, where people would gather to debate issues of the day. Curious minds can learn more about topics daily, from green aviation and forensic history to medieval manuscripts and our relationship with death.

This year’s programme will also host the world premiere of Thirteen Fragments, a powerful piece of digital artwork featuring spoken word and movement exploring women’s experiences and their resilience in Scotland. The piece has been created by award-winning writer/performer Hannah Lavery, the result of a collaboration between the National Theatre for Scotland and the RSE as part of its Post-Covid Futures Commission.

Another programme highlight will be a panel discussion with renowned Scottish artist Victoria Crowe FRSE, who will discuss her exhibition of 12 paintings, Another Time, Another Place. She will be in conversation with Shetlandic poet Christine de Luca, who has responded to the exhibition with poetry, resulting in a book capturing the collaboration published by the Scottish Gallery.

Dr Rebekah Widdowfield, Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Edinburgh said: “Our mission is to make knowledge useful, and with Curious, we are doing exactly that. We are bringing together some of Scotland’s leading thinkers and practitioners to share their incredible knowledge and insights about the most critical and exciting issues of the day. If you are curious about the world around you, join us this summer for a thought-provoking programme of events.”

Professor Martin Hendry, FRSE Programme Convenor of the RSE Public Engagement Advisory Group said: “Knowledge is the greatest gift you can give. Curious will be a truly insightful and thought-provoking digital programme. We are providing access to some of the world’s leading experts who will speak candidly about the most intimate issues of the day across our three-week programme. Curious times call for curious minds, and I urge everyone to stay curious.”

Events will take place every day during the three-week run. You can view the full lineup and book your place here https://www.rse-curious.com/

