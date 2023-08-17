The Royal Society of Edinburgh has urged the Prime Minister to offer support to EU wide scientific collaboration.

Horizon Europe funding calls are being guaranteed until 30 September this year by the UK Government, with Scottish organisations receiving €852.6m of the Horizon 2020 budget.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, Professor Sir John Ball said: “Maintaining research collaborations in the face of uncertainty is very challenging and the Horizon scheme provides a unique solution that delivers international connections and knowledge sharing across borders, with a view to addressing key global challenges.

“If the UK is serious about tackling, and indeed leading on, global challenges such as climate change, we need programmes like Horizon – not just for funding, but for the unparalleled routes to international partnerships.”

The open letter has been sent to First Minister, Humza Yousaf, Minister for Higher and Further Education Graeme Day and the Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack.

