Cammy Devlin netted a glory double as Hearts came from behind to beat Rosenborg and move forward to a play-off in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a narrow in against the Norwegian side at fired-up Tynecastle.

The home side suffered a major blow when Rosenborg, 2-1 ahead after the first-leg, slotted after five minutes, Thorvaldsson firing in a strong shot which was well saved by Zander Clark, but the same player followed up to net to give the Norwegian side a 3-1 aggregate lead.

However, Hearts re-grouped and started to exert real pressure on the Rosenborg rearguard and it was rewarded when lively Lawrence Shankland was fed by Stephen Kingsley and he clinically finished under severe pressure. A quality goal from a quality player after 13 minutes.

And Yutaro Oda then hit the post with a strong shot from the right, a major let off for the visitors. Kye Rowles then headed over and then Alex Cochrane cut inside and fired for goal from the edge of the box only to see the Norwegian goalkeeper save.

The sides were deadlock at the break and Hearts gambled by sending on Barrie McKay who had an operation in the summer. It was his first start of the season and Hearts powered forward.

But the Norwegian side almost countered but Alex Cochrane cleared off the line and seconds later they burst upfield and levelled the tie when Liam Boyce fired goalwards and the ball ended with Devlin (pictured) who made no mistake from close in. Time 50 minutes.

Tynecastle was rocking and my mid-way Hearts knew that they would play Greek side POAK after they beat Croatian combine Hajduk Split.

Hearts upped the pressure with Kyoshuke Tawaga replacing Boyce for the last 25 minutes and Alan Forrest replaced young Aidan Denholm who made his first start for the club.

The signal from Hearts bench was plain for all to see, attack. Rosenborg skipper Ertlend Reitan was injured and replaced after 71 minutes and Shankland set up Devlin who did the rest via a deflected shot tto edge Hearts 3-1 ahead and into the next stage after two minutes of injury time.

At the other end, Clark, who did not have much to do in the second-half, had to dive full length to stop a rocket shot from Rosenborg as the Norwegian side battled for a goal.

Two-goal hero Devlin was replaced by Andy Halliday and the Aussie received a great ovation as he left the pitch.

In Switzerland, Hibs drew 2-2 with FC Luzern to progress to a glamour tie with English Premiership side Aston Villa. Elie Youan netted a superb solo effort after ten minutes only for Kadak to level on the night six minutes later and the scoreline stayed the same until after the break.

Ademi fired the home side ahead from close in after 67 minutes and were under severe pressure, but they struck on the counter and Youan bust into the box and sent a header towards Martin Boyle who buried it first-time from six yards.

Lewis Stevenson stopped a goal with a last-gasp clearance as the clock ran down and with Hibs on a 5-3 aggregate lead and they held out to secure their money-spinning tie with Aston Villa.

