The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon just ahead of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood.
The First Minister said that the R number will be announced later today but will probably be under 1. She has confirmed that the moves announced on Tuesday will begin on Friday. There are changes to outdoor meetings, and more school pupils will return on Monday. Ms Sturgeon said that the best advice is still to Stay at Home and remember FACTS.
The statistics in Scotland as at 11 March 2021 are shown below.
As at 7 March 2021, 9,725 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to weekly statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New tests
|Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 5.0% and the highest in recent weeks)
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses)
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|11 March 2021
|591
|2.5%
|22
|7,483
|42
|556
|207,747
|1,825,800
|25,315
|16,642
|10 March 2021
|691
|96
|24,998
|3.1%
|20
|7,461
|50
|582
|207,156
|1,809,158
|28,855
|132,760
|9 March 2021
|466
|62
|16,342
|3.3%
|19
|7,441
|50
|614
|206,465
|1,789,377
|19,672
|123,686
|8 March 2021
|501
|67
|11,529
|5.0%
|1
|7,422
|59
|654
|205,999
|1,774,659
|17,711
|118,732
|7 March 2021
|390
|63
|14,057
|3.2%
|0
|7,421
|61
|628
|205,498
|1,759,750
|115,930
|6 March 2021
|555
|72
|22,992
|3.0%
|12
|7,421
|63
|639
|205,108
|1,743,869
|32,081
|114,081
|5 March 2021
|498
|73
|3.1%
|11
|7,409
|64
|666
|1,717,672
|29,064
|108,197
|4 March 2021
|500
|71
|24,723
|2.5%
|27
|7,398
|69
|726
|204,055
|1,688,808
|34,237
|100,058
|3 March 2021
|543
|77
|24,377
|2.6%
|35
|7,371*
|69
|750
|203,555
|1,661,879
|35,623
|92,550
|2 March 2021
|542
|104
|14,537
|4.4%
|33
|7,164
|71
|784
|203,012
|1,634,361
|84,445
|1 March 2020
|386
|70
|4.5%
|0
|7,131
|71
|824
|202,470
|High and low numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|27 February 2021
|525
|106
|19,615
|3.1%
|18
|7,129
|74
|898
|201,512
|1,570,153
|27,224
|72,178
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|27,668
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|183,418
|694,347
|45,085
|9,031
|Highs and lows in January
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|31 December 2021
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.