First Minister's announcement 9 March 2021

From Friday, therefore, we intend to relax the law so that up to 4 adults from up to 2 households will be able to meet outdoors.

And, in addition, we will make clear in our guidance that this will allow for social and recreational purposes, as well as essential exercise.

Meeting will be possible in any outdoor space, including private gardens.

But please, do stick to the new rules. Gatherings must be a maximum of 4 people, from 2 households. And you should only go indoors if that is essential in order to reach a back garden, or to use a toilet.

And, for now, please stay as close to home as possible.

We hope to be in a position to relax – at least to some extent – travel restrictions within Scotland in the weeks ahead, but our advice is that it would not be safe to do so just yet.

For young people aged 12 to 17 we want to be even more flexible, to enable more interaction with friends.

So for 12 to 17 year olds, outdoor meetings will also be limited to a maximum of 4 people. But the 2 household limit won’t apply.

That means 4 friends from 4 different families will be able to get together outdoors.

And this will hopefully allow young people to see more of their friends than is currently the case.

We are also proposing some changes to the rules on outdoor exercise and activities.

From Friday, outdoor non-contact sports and organised group exercise will be permitted for all adults, in groups of up to 15 people.

We will also ensure that there is some flexibility around the travel rules for young people – so that children are not prevented from taking part in sport, if for example they belong to a club that is a bit outside their own local authority area.

These are minor changes I know that, but I do think they are important changes.

They have also been made possible by the hard sacrifices the majority of people across the country have made.

And we will seek to build on them as quickly as possible in the weeks ahead.

The other careful change that we feel able to make, at this stage, relates to places of worship.

I can confirm that, assuming no deterioration in the situation with the virus between now and then, we intend to allow communal worship to restart from Friday 26 March.

This is in time for Passover, Easter, Ramadan and Vaisakhi.

In addition, the limit on attendance at communal services will be increased from 20, which was the limit in place before lockdown, to 50 – assuming of course that a place of worship is spacious enough to accommodate that many people with 2 metre physical distancing.

Now I know that the restrictions on communal worship have been really difficult for many people, despite the exceptional, quite exceptional efforts made by faith groups to reach out to their communities.

This change is relatively minor, it is proportionate, which we believe can be achieved relatively safely, and which will hopefully enable more people to draw strength, comfort and inspiration from acts of collective worship.

