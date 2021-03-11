A 14-year-old boy has been charged in relation to assaulting a bus driver in the North West of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Friday, 5 March, on Drum Brae Drive after a group of youths attempted to tamper with the bus, causing the driver to leave the vehicle in order to stop them.

Lothian Buses Photo: www.martinmcadam.com

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor of Drylaw Police Station said: “We have set up Operation Proust in partnership with Lothian Buses to tackle antisocial behaviour on and around buses in Edinburgh.

“Part of Operation Proust is to educate young people on the dangers of bus related antisocial behaviour, and I ask that parents and carers remind their children and young people how dangerous tampering with the engine of a bus can be.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their assistance with this matter and reassure people that we have increased patrols in place to keep staff and passengers safe and we will investigate all possible lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.”

