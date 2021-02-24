Pensioners in Scotland are reminded to check if they are eligible for Pension Credit. Figures show that many could be missing out on the extra cash.

More than 140,000 pensioners in Scotland currently receive Pension Credit. However, some still don’t claim this extra financial help, and the UK Government is renewing calls for all pensioners to check if they could be entitled to further help.

Minister for Pensions Guy Opperman said: “We want to make sure that all older people receive the support they are entitled to.

“Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely, wherever they are. The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

“I also want to encourage everyone with retired family, friends, and loved ones to check in with them to see if they could be eligible for extra financial assistance through Pension Credit.”

Having savings, a pension or owning a home are not necessarily barriers to receiving Pension Credit and even a small award of Pension Credit can provide access to a wide range of other benefits – such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills.

For those over 75 and in receipt of Pension Credit, these additional benefits include continued entitlement to a free TV licence.

More than 1.5 million older people across Great Britain receive extra financial help through Pension Credit.

For more information, to use the free online calculator, to check eligibility or to claim, visit gov.uk/pension-credit or call 0800 99 1234.

