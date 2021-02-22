Even if you can’t go on holiday right now you can make plans. Now there are new homes available for virtual tour at Camelot Holiday Park.

Holiday homes and downsizing lodges available now to buy virtually, with prices from £24,995.

With 2021 tipped to be another bumper year for staycations, those in the market for a holiday home or permanent downsizing residential lodge can still buy with confidence at Camelot Holiday Park near Carlisle by taking advantage of virtual tours on the park’s website.

These videos show the quality and specification of the various properties which are available for sale from £24,995 for the holiday homes, and from £125,000 for the lodges.

As a park with full residential status, and open twelve months of the year, people can live permanently at the park if they wish, enjoying the peaceful surroundings, maintenance free life, and security.

Fully decorated and furnished, the holiday homes at Camelot Holiday Park are from some of the UK’s top suppliers, such as Pemberton and ABI.

Buyers of these properties, complete with quality decking and blocked paved driveways, can buy them now, ready to enjoy when parks throughout the UK open again for business. A family run park, Camelot Holiday Park enjoys a convenient location, whereby both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District can be easily accessed for day trips.

Other special incentives are available.

“All the signs point to another bumper summer for the UK staycation market,” said park owner, William Stewart. “We would advise people to get ready now as parks will undoubtedly get booked up, so it’s far better to have your own property that you can visit anytime you like, and share with other family members in the future. There are going to be far less people venturing abroad this year, so they are going to want to see different parts of the UK. Prices for short breaks may also rise. It’s a good investment in your health and wellbeing to buy your own holiday home at this time, as well as a chance to make a second income out of the property in the years to come.”

“Over 55s may also wish to consider downsizing to a park like this in one of our fully furnished and decorated luxury lodges which are as well specified as a newbuild bungalow,” added William. “It’s a maintenance free lifestyle in a beautiful part of the country.”

The range of residential park homes at Camelot Holiday Park enjoy a top specification with built in appliances in the kitchen, open plan living spaces and floor to ceiling windows to maximise light.

If purchasing a holiday home as a lucrative second income opportunity, potential owners at Camelot Holiday Park could look to charge £300-£500 per week, peak season, by renting out their properties through Airbnb, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

Current holiday home models now in stock from ABI include the Ambleside, with optional panoramic sliding doors, the Roecliff, offering a traditional farmhouse feel through its rustic style kitchen, the spacious three bedroom Blenheim, and the Windermere, with a charming shaker style kitchen and free standing sofas.

“Please view our range of properties online now. Let’s plan for happier times later in the year. Now is the perfect time to buy,” finished William Stewart.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk.





