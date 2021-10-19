Camelot Holiday Park are looking to end the year on a high. The holiday home provider will charge no site fees next year for purchases made now and will give you a free widescreen TV.

The Cumbrian holiday park is continuing to showcase their range of industry leading holiday homes from top manufacturers such as ABI, Atlas & Pemberton.

These holiday homes include a two bedroom Atlas Heritage at £54,000, and an ABI Windermere, also with two bedrooms, at £63,000. A pre owned ABI Holiday Home is also available in excellent condition, for £34,000.

All buyers will receive a free widescreen TV for their new properties and will have no site fees to pay in 2022. Buyers must secure their new homes by 30 November 2021.

All holiday homes are supplied fully decorated and furnished, with quality decking and blocked paved driveways as standard.

Permanent downsizing park homes are also available at Camelot Holiday Park which has full residential status, and is open twelve months of the year. People over 55 can live permanently at the park if they wish, enjoying the peaceful surroundings, maintenance free life, and security.

A family run park, Camelot Holiday Park enjoys a convenient location, whereby both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District can be easily accessed for day trips.

“We’ve had a great year here at Camelot Holiday Park, with a record number of people opting to buy their own holiday homes, with staycations showing no signs of slowing for 2022,” said park owner, William Stewart.

“We still have some lovely properties in stock. If you buy before 30 November not only are you getting 2021 prices, but you can take advantage of no site fees next year plus a fantastic TV for your home on us.”

“There are many advantages to having your own holiday home which you can visit anytime you like, and share with other family members in the future,” continued William. “It’s a good investment in your health and wellbeing to buy your own holiday home at this time, as well as a chance to make a second income out of the property in the years to come.”

“We’ve also found that many 55s want to downsize to a beautiful park like, as the lifestyle is far easier. Fully furnished and decorated luxury park homes require you simply to move in and put your feet up. These properties are also as well specified as a newbuild bungalow,” added William. “We offer a maintenance free lifestyle within easy reach of the Lake District.”

Residential homes at Camelot Holiday Park enjoy a top specification with built in appliances in the kitchen, open plan living spaces and floor to ceiling windows to maximise light.

If purchasing a holiday home as a lucrative second income opportunity, potential owners at Camelot Holiday Park could look to charge £300-£500 per week, peak season, by renting out their properties through Airbnb, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park, situated at Sandysike, Longtown near Carlisle, include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water and Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

Tel 011228 791248

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

