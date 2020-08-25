Properties are available at this holiday park within a short distance away from Edinburgh, with no site fees to pay until 2021

A new phase of holiday homes has just arrived at Camelot Holiday Park, near Carlisle,in Cumbria.

With prices from just £24,999 these industry leading models are from some of the UK’s top suppliers, such as Pemberton and ABI.

Supplied fully furnished and decorated, buyers of these luxury holiday homes can buy them now, to start enjoying the family run park straight away, with late summer and autumn’s season still ahead. Open a full twelve months of the year, this safe and secure gated park offers a convenient location with the Scottish Borders and the Lake District within easy reach for day trips.

A special sales showcase is on all this weekend to showcase the new phase.

“The desire for a staycation is still very strong at the moment,” said park owner, William Stewart. “This new phase at our park represents a great opportunity to acquire a well specified holiday home within easy reach of two of the most popular and most scenic parts of the UK. All properties are complete with quality decking and a block paved driveway.”

“These holiday homes can also be purchased as a lucrative second income opportunity.”

Mr Stewart outlined that potential owners at Camelot Holiday Park could look to charge £300-£500 per week, peak season, by renting out their properties through Airbnb, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

Current models available include the Abi Ambleside, with two spacious bedrooms and optional panoramic sliding doors, the ABI Beverley, which also has two bedrooms, along with an updated colour scheme for 2020, comfortable free-standing sofas, and an en-suite with bath.

Also available is the Pemberton Regent with three bedrooms, fully integrated kitchen appliances, and the option of a separate lounge.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Kielder Water and Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

