FINAL FEW AT BRIGHAM HOLIDAY PARK – WITH FREE HOT TUB WITH EVERY PURCHASE UNTIL 1 OCTOBER 2020.

Still time to make staycation time anytime of the year.

Supplied fully furnished and decorated, with a starting price tag of just £29,999, the final few holiday homes at Brigham Holiday Park, which is near Cockermouth in the North Lakes, are now available with a free hot tub with every purchase.

These luxurious holiday homes will be ready to enjoy for the rest of the year, especially as the park is open a full 12 months of the year.

“It’s last chance to buy here at this very popular park,” said park owner, Jimmy Stewart. “Our properties are priced from a very affordable £29,999, with every buyer at the moment qualifying for a free hot tub installed at their property. We use holiday homes from the UK’s top manufacturers, known for quality, value for money, and superior fixtures and fittings, such as Carnaby and ABI.”

A Gateway to the Lakes, Brigham is family run with a secure gated entrance. Residents have a full time park warden to look after them.

“Location wise it’s very convenient here as we are only a twenty minute drive to the Lakes, and just thirteen miles from Keswick,” said Jimmy. “As we’re not in the expensive Lakes area, our prices are significantly cheaper for the same properties you will find at other parks though. It’s a win, win situation.”

“We’ve been very busy with staycations, as well as regulars who come here every year returning to stay.”

“We hope that the free hot tub offer will be appealing to those who are perhaps considering buying here, as it will certainly enhance their holiday home,” said Jimmy.

The holiday homes at Brigham can also be purchased for a second income opportunity.

“Depending on how many weeks of the year you let your holiday home out – and we’re open all year here at Brigham – we can give you an estimated income for your first year of ownership at the park,” said Jimmy. “If you have money sitting in the bank earning you very little, to invest can be a complete no -brainer which will enhance your lifestyle,” he said.

Potential owners buying for investment can charge from £550 to £600 per week, peak season, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

“We can arrange the rentals for you, as well as handle changeover and maintenance, so it couldn’t be easier to take advantage,” said Jimmy.

Cockermouth is a thriving market town, only a five minute drive from Brigham Holiday Park. It has a wealth of independent shops, restaurants and cafés to explore, along with museums, galleries, and the award winning Jennings Brewery. Also in the area are other fascinating attractions, which will also bring in the tourists as potential customers if you have bought a property as an investment holiday home. You’re spoiled for choice with the Honister Slate Mine, Rheged Visitor Centre, the Derwent Pencil Museum, Whinlatter Forest, and the historic Mirehouse & Gardens at Bassenthwaite, to name but a few.

The park is also easily accessible to Keswick Golf Course.

www.brighamholidaypark.co.uk

