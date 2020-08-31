Daniel Johnson MSP has written to the Cabinet Secretary for Education calling for international students to be tested before they return to Scottish University campuses.

This follows a call from The University and College Union (UCU) which has demanded a “robust and extensive testing regime” when further and higher education institutions return next month.

Daniel Johnson MSP. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Mr Johnson said:“Edinburgh and Scotland more widely, has become a leading destination for international students.”

“However we should not ignore the fact that COVID-19 is still out there and we have to take precautions in any situations where people from different places may come into contact, such as university campuses.”

“I believe it is essential that the Scottish Government consider this reasonable proposal and have the testing of international students made a priority, with the process already in place before the universities return next month.”

