Murray Thomson has been appointed as new general manager at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club.

Mr Thomson has three decades of experience in the hospitality industry with experience at The Balmoral and the Blythswood Square in Glasgow, as well as Cameron House and Glasgow’s Grand Central Hotel. As soon as The Scottish Government gives the go-ahead Dalmahoy will make preparations for reopening the 208 room and seven suite resort.

Dalmahoy has a fine dining venue Pentland Restaurant, The Brasserie and James Braid Bar, afternoon tea lounge and Golf & Leisure Club. Thomson will be in charge of daily operations of all parts of the resort ensuring a safe environment for guests and staff.

Murray began his hotel career as a linen porter and has worked his way up through the ranks. He is now Chair of HIT Scotland’s annual dinner and was joint chair of the Greater Glasgow Hoteliers Association.

He said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be taking the helm of this flagship Scottish hotel at such a defining point in our collective history.

“We have a great team here at Dalmahoy so the immediate focus will be on reopening our doors and welcoming guests back in the hopefully not-too-distant future. I then hope to embark on a journey that will set the hotel up for more positive times to come.

“Although it’s an incredibly tough road ahead for our entire sector and for every brilliant individual that is part of hospitality in Scotland, the reason we exist is to help create joy and memories in people’s lives. We haven’t been able to do that in the same way as we did before, however we will go out of our way to create good times ahead, of course within the parameters set out to us. I spend most of my day with people creating happiness both for guests and my team and this is even more important in the times we currently find ourselves in.”

“I spent my childhood just down the road from Dalmahoy in Mid Calder so I grew up with this hotel on my doorstep. My wife and I were members of the Leisure Club when we were newly married and I’ve been to weddings and Hogmanay celebrations at the hotel so it’s a destination I’m familiar with as a guest – I’m looking forward to getting to know the resort as its general manager.”

The government is due to make another announcement about the lockdown on Tuesday 23 February 2021.

