The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon who was joined at the daily media briefing by Chief Nursing Officer Fiona McQueen.
The statistics in Scotland as at 4 February 2021 are shown below and the number of people vaccinated since yesterday is 45,085 which is the highest yet, and the First Minister says that the pace overall has now picked up “as we always said it would”.
The Scottish Government has of course been criticised at Holyrood by opposition parties for the apparently slow progress of the vaccination programme. Ms Sturgeon defends the rollout of the vaccine again today saying that 90% of those aged 80 and over who live in the community have now received the vaccine, 98% of those living in older adult care homes and says that targeting the maximum number takes time.
Ms Sturgeon says that the R number will be announced later but it appears to remain below 1, although it is essential to continue to follow the government’s Stay at Home rule.
As at 31 January, 8,347 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate according to statistics reported by National Records of Scotland.
|Date
|Newly reported cases of Covid-19
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Number of deaths according to daily measurement
|Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19
|Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases since beginning of pandemic
|Number of first vaccinations administered
|Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day
|Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
|4 February 2021
|1,149
|159
|4.9%
|53
|6,322
|127
|1,812
|694,347
|45,085
|3 February 2021
|978
|82
|22,807
|5.1%
|88
|6,269
|128
|1,871
|182,269
|649,262
|38,484
|8,758
|2 February 2021
|758
|63
|12,731
|7.4%
|69
|6,181
|143
|1,939
|181,291
|610,778
|34,881
|1 February 2021
|848
|111
|9.5%
|6
|6,112
|143
|1,958
|180,533
|575,897
|9,628
|31 January 2021
|1,003
|121
|14,163
|8.1%
|6
|6,106
|143
|1,941
|179,685
|566,269
|Highest and lowest numbers of newly reported cases
since mid December 2020
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.