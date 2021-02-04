Police have charged a 30-year-old man with a ‘communications offence’ in connection with a threat was allegedly sent to SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

The MP contacted Police Scotland on Monday in relation to a “vicious threat” to her personal safety, before tweeting: “Action and inaction have consequences. Tonight I’ve received a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety.

“The matter has been reported to Police Scotland and I’m somewhere safe. Thank you for all the lovely messages of support.”

Earlier today police confirmed that a man had been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 30-year-old man has been charged with a communications offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Ms Cherry also tweeted: “Pleased to advise that Police Scotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night.

“I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not ok. Other enquiries are ongoing.”

