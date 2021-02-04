Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a van which was stolen from the Portobello area.

The silver VW Transporter van, registration number VX66SYU, was stolen at about 11pm on Saturday 30 January 2021 while stored within a business address on Portobello Road.

The van is distinctive, with black wheel rims, tinted windows, black VW badge on front and rear, a black front grill, and a black roof box and a solar panel on roof.

Anyone who may have seen the van since it was stolen, or has information on its current whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4425 of 30 January 2021 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

