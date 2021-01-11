Lothians beer enthusiasts are alerted to the fact that tickets are now on sale for The Great British Beer Festival Winter from 19-21 March 2021.



The festival, which was due to be held in Birmingham, will instead be held in the comfort of your home, in line with COVID-19 restrictions.



The festival follows the success of the virtual Great British Beer Festival last September.



Festival-goers will be able to take part in personalised beer tastings from some of the UK’s leading experts, featuring collated beers, ciders and perries.



Ticket holders will also have access to recorded content covering entertainment, food and recipes, books, beer tastings and brewery tours, as well as live round-table discussions with beer experts.



Five ticket types are available, each associated with a beer or cider box which will be delivered in time to taste alongside the experts at the festival.



Customers can choose from milds and dark beers, pales and IPA’s, cider and perry, West Midlands Beers, or if feeling a little adventurous, something different.



There is also a content only ticket available for those wanting to just immerse themselves in everything beer and cider that the festival has to offer without the added expense of the beer or cider delivery.



Festival Organiser Mark Parkes said: “This year has proven to be an immense challenge for the industry we love and so passionately support. While we’re unable to open the doors of the Great British Beer Festival Winter physically in Birmingham this winter, we were keen to still find a way to celebrate the incredible determination of the UK’s breweries, cider and perry producers and beloved pubs and clubs.



“The Great British Beer Festival Winter at Home will work hand in hand with those in the industry to share their stories, their deep-rooted knowledge and their excellent products with our attendees. In turn, we hope it will help us to further share the message that pubs, breweries and producers need everyone’s support to ride out the impacts caused by the pandemic.”



For more information on the festival and to buy tickets, go to winter.gbbf.org.uk

