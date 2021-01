The City of Edinburgh Council in partnership with the National Library of Scotland are hosting an event on 14 January 2021 at 5.00pm to discuss the Gaelic broadcasting service BBC Alba.

The event will feature Professor Malcolm McIver CBE previously chair of Bòrd na Gàidhlig.

It is a Gaelic English event suitable for those who are fluent speakers and learners.

