In every situation there seems to be scope for someone to set up a scam.

Now there have been reports of text messages sent out including links to fake NHS websites asking for bank details. These are fraudulent and have been reported in Edinburgh and the Western Isles.

Colin Matheson

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, which runs Scotland’s national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, said:“Sadly, this is not the first instance that unscrupulous fraudsters have looked to exploit this public health crisis in an attempt to steal personal information and bank details.

“We have seen this throughout the pandemic, with scams including the sale of fake PPE and targeting of the Test and Protect programme. What we are now sadly seeing is criminals targeting the crucial roll-out of the vaccination programme.

“The NHS will not require bank details in relation to vaccinations.

“We urge all Scots to remain scam aware, think very carefully before sharing your personal information, and if you think a message or an email involving NHS initiatives doesn’t look or seem right, then it probably isn’t.

consumeradvice.scot is operated by the charity Advice Direct Scotland. Consumers can seek help in a number of different ways: freephone 0808 164 6000; and online, web chat and email at www.consumeradvice.scot

Like this: Like Loading...