Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has been recalled from his loan spell with Dumbarton following the departure of Dillon Barnes who returned to his parent club Queen’s Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old was loaned to the League One Sons for exposure to regular first-team football and he has been a standout performer for Jim Duffy’s side across his 12 appearances.

His form saw him named in the SPFL’s Team of the Week last month and he will now focus on competing with Ofir Marciano for a starting spot at Easter Road.

Marciano was injured during the warm up before Saturday’s defeat to Livingston however the extent of his injury is not known.

Hibs have also been linked with a move for Arsenal keeper 6ft 7in Matt Macey who has made two appearances for the Gunners having signed for them back in 2013 from Bristol Rovers.

During his time with Arsenal he has had three loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle, making 55 appearances in total.

Media reports suggested that Macey would be completing a medical at the club’s training centre today.

