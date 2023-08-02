From the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, the HIV virus swept through Edinburgh and the Lothians; by 1988 the area had an AIDS infection rate of seven times the national average.
In 1986, Muirhouse GP Dr Roy Roberston linked HIV transmission and intravenous drug use. As hostility to already marginalised groups – particularly IV drug users – increased, communities responded. People came together to overcome stigma, ignorance and neglect. Some were the families and friends of sufferers, some were simply concerned individuals who saw the need for care and support rather than fear and prejudice.
In 1989 the charity Waverley Care was founded, and it is now Scotland’s leading HIV and hepatitis C charity. An exhibition at the National Library of Scotland, Blood, Sweat and Tears, tells the story of HIV and AIDS in the Central Belt, and the ways in which Waverley Care – and others – set out to help the victims of this terrible disease, to raise awareness, and ultimately to influence national policy around sexual health and blood borne viruses.
Waverley Care opened its flagship centre Milestone House, the UK’s first purpose-built AIDS hospice – in Oxgangs on 25 January 1991. The situation was challenging; people were having to deal with a new illness while trying to cope with addiction, grief and stigma. Waverley’s approach was – and remains – person centered;
A flexible, non-judgmental, experimental approach recognised the complex needs of the residents. Instead of thinking they knew best, the staff and volunteers asked people,
Other community groups followed their lead. Some of the most disadvantaged and ignored voices in society were being heard at last.
The exhibition includes the original plans for Milestone House. It had bungalow-style apartments for each resident, all with French doors leading into the garden. Pets were welcome, chickens were kept, sculptures were installed in the grounds. Creativity flourished;
Among the exhibits are two huge glass mandalas made by art therapist Gary Smith with relatives and friends of those who had died, and originally hung in the Solas Café in Edinburgh, an HIV/AIDS advice and drop-in centre. The panels include a lighthouse, a candle, and Henry Scott Holland’s poem “Death is nothing at all.”
In Gaelic, solas means light.
Local community action spread across Scotland; on show here are posters for fundraising comedy nights at the Edinburgh Playhouse, Stonewall’s A Show for Glasgay (stars included Ian McKellan, Michael Cashman and Simon Fanshawe) at the Citizens Theatre and an exhibition of the Names Project Quilt at the Solas Café. Pop stars held benefits – Annie Lennox performed at Red Hot + Blue (and continues to campaign to increase HIV-awareness worldwide.) In October 1991 Princess Diana visited Milestone House.
But despite all this positivity, the media – and some politicians – continued to push a sensationalist, homophobic agenda. Also on display in the exhibition are newspapers with headlines ‘Row over AIDS alert to Africa medics’ and ‘Junkies export AIDS around Europe.’ And although effective medication is now available to reduce an HIV-positive person’s viral overload to almost nothing, enabling them to lead long and healthy lives, the exhibition points out that AIDS continues to decimate third world countries, where sufferers are victimised, ostracised and scorned.
The battle is not over. Waverley Care now offers preventative rather than palliative care, and aims to play a major role in Scotland’s plan to achieve zero HIV transmission by 2030.
Perhaps the most moving things in this sobering, yet ultimately life-affirming exhibition are the recorded voices of people who were involved in Milestone’s House early days.
Brian, a trainee priest in the early 1980s, tells of a fellow ordinand who refused to take Communion in case he caught the virus from the chalice. Brian later joined a street project to help IV drug users, one of the highest at risk groups. He eventually left the priesthood to devote all of his time to this work.
Sarah recalls how little help there was for HIV-positive women; at the outset they had to seek support from the services set up for gay men;
Ruth, who worked at Milestone, describes the experience as “a huge learning curve”:
Visitors to the exhibition can sit and listen to these recollections beside a wall painted with a tree on which people are encouraged to hang notes of memories and hopes. Someone has written;
Waverley Care, along with the Terrence Higgins Trust, the Glasgow Bars AIDS Welfare Fund, and many others, gave people that love and respect when they needed it most.
Blood, Sweat and Tears: Scotland’s HIV Story is at the National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge until 2 December 2023. Admission is free, and the library is open 9.30am to 7pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 7pm on Wednesdays, and 9.30am to 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays. (NB: Closed Sundays.)
Legends lace up their boots for Masters event
Hibs and Hearts will both be represented when Masters Football returns to Glasgow at the Braehead Arena next month. Famous names from the past will be in action in a series of 16-minute games in which each team will play each other once with the top two contesting a play-off. Among the names set to…
Continue Reading Legends lace up their boots for Masters event
Concerns over pay level for Edinburgh Leisure staff
Concerns have been raised over staff at Edinburgh council-owned leisure centres being made to “bear the brunt” of financial pressures, after it emerged some are not earning the Real Living Wage. Cash-strapped Edinburgh Leisure has backed out of the optional scheme which sets the minimum hourly rate of pay people need to “get by”, calculated…
Continue Reading Concerns over pay level for Edinburgh Leisure staff
Golf centre ready for even more events
STRATHMORE GOLF CENTRE STRENGTHENS ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE SCOTTISH PGA Strathmore is poised to host yet more leading professional golfing events after the successful staging of the third, Two-Day Order of Merit Challenge. One of the Vale of Strathmore’s best known golf courses, Strathmore Golf Centre at Alyth, is flying high having just hosted the…
Capital clubs share date and kick-off times in Viaplay Cup
Hibs and Hearts have confirmed their dates and kick-off times for their Viaplay Cup ties, and they will both play on the same day in the Capital. The Easter Road club entertain Raith Rovers on Sunday, August 20 (2pm) and the Kirkcaldy club progressed through the group stages on goal difference. Hearts host Partick Thistle…
Continue Reading Capital clubs share date and kick-off times in Viaplay Cup
Vente has the attributes to be successful here – Johnson
Hibs manager Lee Johnson believes their new signing, Dylan Vente, is coming into his prime and has a natural ability which the club hope to capitalise on. Johnson is also keen to see how the Dutchman adapts to the Scottish game and he thanked all concerned at the club for getting the deal over the…
Continue Reading Vente has the attributes to be successful here – Johnson
Carlton cricketers a match away from Lord’s
Young Carlton cricketers are just one match away from a Lord’s final after winning the Scottish section of a UK wide under-15 competition. The players then progressed at the expense of Eckington CC, from Derbyshire, in a Northern Regional final at York. They now face Leamington CC at Elsecar CC near Barnsley on Monday, 7 August.…
Continue Reading Carlton cricketers a match away from Lord’s