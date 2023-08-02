This little piggy…
Edinburgh Zoo has announced the birth of four critically endangered Visayan warty piglets at Edinburgh Zoo. Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity say the piglets, born to parents Nikki and Elvis on 25 June, are all doing well and will be named soon.
Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are so excited to welcome Nikki and Elvis’ piglets. Our Visayan warty pigs are full of character, and our four new arrivals are no exception. Once they receive their first health check in the coming weeks we will know if they are boys or girls.”
Visayan warty pigs are listed as critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN) and there is thought to be as a few as 200 of them remaining in the wild. The species is now extinct in 98% of their former range and they are only found on two small islands in the Philippines.
Liberal Democrat leader should “consider his position”
In our article published on Tuesday there are calls for the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton to consider his position.
Highland Show raffle
The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has launched a raffle for their Flock to the Show sheep sculptures, which featured in a popular public art trail earlier this year.
There will be 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep, at a cost of £25 each. The funds raised will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.
The raffle closes on 2 October and is open to residents of the UK only, buy your tickets here: www.royalhighlandshow.org/flock-to-the-show
Concerns over pay for Edinburgh leisure staff
The Governance Risk and Best Value committee on the council met yesterday and heard that staff at Edinburgh Leisure can no longer be paid the Real Living Wage.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – is talent or sound more important?
What happens when an Action Hero walks into a small sound booth by themselves, alone on a dark stage? That’s what audiences can find out over six performances starting on 22 August when Summerhall hosts a collaboration between the Action Hero partnership and Deborah Pearson. Action Hero are Gemma Paintin and James Stenhouse, a Bristol-based…
Protest at The Scottish Parliament by action group This is Rigged
On Tuesday in Edinburgh the direct action group This is Rigged continued its summer of protests by throwing red paint at The Scottish Parliament. Parliament is in recess, but there are daily visitors to the building and a police presence is retained all the time. Four people painted the area at the entrance red with…
Judy R Clark’s gown features in Beyond the Little Black Dress
Edinburgh designer Judy R Clark is thrilled to have a dress in the flagship exhibition Beyond the Little Black Dress at the National Museum of Scotland – but it is far from just a little black dress. The Lace Noir gown is a sweeping, wonderful affair, typical of Clark’s work which is both dramatic and…
Nichole wins table tennis title in Galway
Nichole Lee, who trains at Murrayfield Table Tennis Club and was impressive in last season’s Edinburgh and Lothians League, has been crowned under-14 champion at the British senior schools international championships in Galway. In taking top honours for the first time at this level Nichole was the only Scottish gold medallist beating fellow Scot Maja…
Edinburgh Art Festival 2023 – Blood, Sweat & Tears: Scotland’s HIV Story
From the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, the HIV virus swept through Edinburgh and the Lothians; by 1988 the area had an AIDS infection rate of seven times the national average. In 1986, Muirhouse GP Dr Roy Roberston linked HIV transmission and intravenous drug use. As hostility to already marginalised groups – particularly IV drug users…
Legends lace up their boots for Masters event
Hibs and Hearts will both be represented when Masters Football returns to Glasgow at the Braehead Arena next month. Famous names from the past will be in action in a series of 16-minute games in which each team will play each other once with the top two contesting a play-off. Among the names set to…
