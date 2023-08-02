This little piggy…

Edinburgh Zoo has announced the birth of four critically endangered Visayan warty piglets at Edinburgh Zoo. Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity say the piglets, born to parents Nikki and Elvis on 25 June, are all doing well and will be named soon.

Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo said, “We are so excited to welcome Nikki and Elvis’ piglets. Our Visayan warty pigs are full of character, and our four new arrivals are no exception. Once they receive their first health check in the coming weeks we will know if they are boys or girls.”

Visayan warty pigs are listed as critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN) and there is thought to be as a few as 200 of them remaining in the wild. The species is now extinct in 98% of their former range and they are only found on two small islands in the Philippines.

Liberal Democrat leader should “consider his position”

In our article published on Tuesday there are calls for the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton to consider his position.

Alex Cole-Hamilton Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western at the public meeting in Gyle Park 28 August 2020 ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Highland Show raffle

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has launched a raffle for their Flock to the Show sheep sculptures, which featured in a popular public art trail earlier this year.

There will be 500 raffle tickets available for each sheep, at a cost of £25 each. The funds raised will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund, which supports projects dedicated to sustainability in the rural sector.

Flock the Sheep, Royal Highland Show

Concerns over pay for Edinburgh leisure staff

The Governance Risk and Best Value committee on the council met yesterday and heard that staff at Edinburgh Leisure can no longer be paid the Real Living Wage.

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a streamline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first month – and loads of sport from Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

