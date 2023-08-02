Nichole Lee, who trains at Murrayfield Table Tennis Club and was impressive in last season’s Edinburgh and Lothians League, has been crowned under-14 champion at the British senior schools international championships in Galway.

In taking top honours for the first time at this level Nichole was the only Scottish gold medallist beating fellow Scot Maja Wojcicka (Aberdeen) in the quarter final followed by English pair Sophie Ackred and Brooke Morris in the semi-final and final respectively.

Nichole also teamed up with Maja to take bronze in the under-14 girls team event.

