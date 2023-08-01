Hibs and Hearts will both be represented when Masters Football returns to Glasgow at the Braehead Arena next month.

Famous names from the past will be in action in a series of 16-minute games in which each team will play each other once with the top two contesting a play-off.

Among the names set to appear are former Hibs marksman Derek Riordan and ex-Hearts star Pasquale Bruno while Celtic are set to field Gary Hopper. Barry Ferguson is listed for Rangers.

Fans unable to attend can stream the event live on SPORTbible and you can get even closer to the legends with a VIP ticket.

The date is Saturday, September 9 and the kick-off is 19.00.

PICTURE: Inside Braehad Arena on an ice hockey night featuring Glasgow Clan v Belfast Giants

