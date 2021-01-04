A coastal permit which allows anglers to fish legally for sea trout on 53 miles of coastline around the Forth is being promoted by Fishing Around the Forth.



Officials say they have secured a number of stretches along the Forth and they hope to open up the full coastline in the future.



All money raised will be used to support rivers and the Fish Around the Forth organisation by contributing to conservation and education projects aimed at improving river habitat.



The season is from March 15 to October 31 and salmon must not be targeted.



All fish must be returned immediately whatever their condition and the spokesman said that permits must always be carried when fishing, either paper copied or electronic.



Permits are non-transferrable. If bailiffs cannot prove identify, anglers will be asked to leave.





