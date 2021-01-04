Police have issued advice to help prevent the public becoming a victim of fraud.

ID theft is when your personal information is stolen and used to open bank accounts, take out credit cards and loans or apply for government benefits and documents in your name such as passports and driving licences.

Criminals can steal your identity in a number of ways, for example finding your credit card or bank statements in your rubbish or stealing your driving licence or bank cards from your purse or wallet. Social media can also be used by criminals to find out personal details about you and build a better picture of your identity.

Stop – Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge -Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Police Scotland.

Some criminals are using the pandemic as an opportunity to trick people into parting with their money or information.

In some cases people are urged to “take advantage of the financial downturn”, using emails and social media platforms to advertise fake investment opportunities in cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Others include criminals offering their assistance with Universal Credit applications, while taking some of the payment as a fee for their “services”.

It’s important to remember that criminals are experts at impersonation, using official branding and language used by trusted organisations and government departments to convince you their emails are genuine. These may include offering you or your business a government grant or a reduction in your council tax with links contained leading to fake websites designed to obtain your personal and financial information.

Remember to Take Five to Stop Fraud.

