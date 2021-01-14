The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon at a daily briefing for the media. She was joined by Dr Nicola Steedman Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Dr Alastair Cook who is Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health.

Ms Sturgeon explained that the R number is at present around 1.4, and the number of people in hospital has risen higher than the number of people hospitalised at any point last year. However these numbers do not allow for the effects of the new lockdown which have probably yet to happen.

The newest restrictions were introduced yesterday relating to Click and Collect, takeaways and the ban on consumption of alcohol outside. There is also new guidance for employers on making sure that as many people work from home as possible.

The First Minister said: “The question we should all be asking ourselves right now every single day when we are thinking about going out to do something is not ‘can I do this?’, but ‘should I do it – is it really essential?'”

Ms Sturgeon also reminded everyone of the number you can call if you need help of any kind. This is intended for people needing support who perhaps cannot rely on friends, family or neighbours. The number is 0800 111 4000. Ms Sturgeon explained: “The helpline is open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. It’s there to support people who might not be able to call easily on friends, neighbours and relatives for help – and who don’t have access to digital technology, or might not feel comfortable using that.”

The statistics in Scotland as at 14 January 2021 are shown below.

Date Newly reported cases Cases in Lothian New positive tests Test positivity rate Newly reported deaths Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19 People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 Total number of cases of Covid-19 Number of first vaccinations 14 January 2021 1,707 177 8.3% 64 142 1,829 157,079 208,207 13 January 2021 1,949 23,432 10.2% 79 134 1,794 155,372 191,965 12 January 2021 1,875 214 12.0% 54 133 1,717 175,942 11 January 2021 1,782 194 17,730 11.5% 1 126 1,664 151,548 163,377 10 January 2021 1,877 20,968 10.0% 3 123 1,598 149,766 9 January 2021 1,865 26,352 8.7% 93 109 1,596 147,889 8 January 2021 2,309 237 31,444 8.1% 93 102 1,530 146,024 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 6 January 2021 2.039 164 21,101 10.5% 68 95 1,384 141,066 5 January 2021 2,529 322 18,336 14.8% 11 93 1,347 139,027 around 100,000 4 January 2021 1,905 13,810 15.0% 3 January 2021 2,464 17,328 15.2% 134,593 2 January 2021 2,137 21,451 10.8% 1 January 2021 2,539 28,313 9.7% 31 December 2020 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 30 December 2020 2,045 19,722 11.3% 43 69 1,133 29 December 2020 1,895 14,179 14.4% 7 65 1,092 28 December 2020 967 8,819 12.2% 27 December 2020 92,188 24 December 2020 1,314 27,872 5.3% 43 56 1,008 23 December 2020 1,190 47 56 1,025 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

As at 14 January 5,166 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive.

According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,074 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 10 January 2021.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

Stay At Home Guidance To minimise the risk of spreading the virus, you must stay at home as much as possible. By law, in a level 4 area, you can only leave your home (or garden) for an essential purpose.

There is a list of examples of reasonable excuses below. Although you can leave home for these purposes, you should stay as close to home as possible. Shop on-line or use local shops and services wherever you can. Travel no further than you need to reach to a safe, non-crowded place to exercise in a socially distanced way. To minimise the risk of spread of Coronavirus it is crucial that we all avoid unnecessary travel.

Examples of reasonable excuses to go out:

for work or an activity associated with seeking employment, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, but only where that cannot be done from your home.

for education including, school, college, university or other essential purposes connected with a course of study.

for essential shopping, including essential shopping for a vulnerable person. You should use online shopping or shops and other services in your immediate area wherever you can.

to obtain or deposit money, where it is not possible to do so from home.

for healthcare, including COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

for childcare or support services for parents or expectant parents.

for essential services, including services of a charitable or voluntary nature such as food banks, alcohol or drug support services.

to access public services where it is not possible to do so, including from home:

services provided to victims (such as victims of crime),

social-care services,

accessing day care centres,

services provided by the Department for Work and Pensions,

asylum and immigration services and interviews,

waste or recycling services,

to provide care, assistance, support to or respite for a vulnerable person

to provide or receive emergency assistance.

to participate in or facilitate shared parenting.

to visit a person in an extended household.

to meet a legal obligation including satisfying bail conditions, to participate in legal proceedings, to comply with a court mandate in terms of sentence imposed or to register a birth.

for attendance at court including a remote jury centre, an inquiry, a children’s hearing, tribunal proceedings or to resolve a dispute via Alternative Dispute Resolution.

for essential animal welfare reasons, such as exercising or feeding a horse or going to a vet.

local outdoor recreation, sport or exercise, walking, cycling, golf, or running that starts and finishes at the same place (which can be up to 5 miles from the boundary of your local authority area) as long as you abide by the rules on meeting other households

to attend a marriage ceremony or registration of a civil partnership.

to attend a funeral or for compassionate reasons which relate to the end of a person’s life. This includes gatherings related to the scattering or interring of ashes, a stone setting ceremony and other similar commemorative events.

if you are a minister of religion or worship leader, for the purposes of leading an act of worship (broadcast or online), conducting a marriage or civil partnership ceremony or a funeral.

to donate blood.

for activities in connection with moving home (including viewing a property), or for activities in connection with the maintenance, purchase, sale, letting, or rental of residential property that the person owns or is otherwise responsible for. Travelling for the purposes of undertaking essential work on a property other than your main residence should not be used as a pretext for a holiday. You should not stay longer than for the length of time required to undertake the necessary work.

to avoid injury, illness or to escape a risk of harm.

for those involved in professional sports, for training, coaching or competing in an event.

to visit a person receiving treatment in a hospital, staying in a hospice or care home, or to accompany a person to a medical appointment.

to register or vote in a Scottish or UK Parliament, Local Government or overseas election or by-election, including on behalf of someone else by proxy

to visit a person detained in prison, young offenders institute, remand centre, secure accommodation or other place of detention.



Meeting Outdoors You can only meet people from another household outdoors and in indoor public spaces for certain reasons, such as for work, to join your extended household, for sport, exercise, social interaction or to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

Up to 2 people from 2 separate households can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather outdoors.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors or outdoors.

The members of an individual or extended household can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or social interaction.

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.



