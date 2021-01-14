The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced by the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon at a daily briefing for the media. She was joined by Dr Nicola Steedman Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Dr Alastair Cook who is Principal Medical Officer for Mental Health.
Ms Sturgeon explained that the R number is at present around 1.4, and the number of people in hospital has risen higher than the number of people hospitalised at any point last year. However these numbers do not allow for the effects of the new lockdown which have probably yet to happen.
The newest restrictions were introduced yesterday relating to Click and Collect, takeaways and the ban on consumption of alcohol outside. There is also new guidance for employers on making sure that as many people work from home as possible.
The First Minister said: “The question we should all be asking ourselves right now every single day when we are thinking about going out to do something is not ‘can I do this?’, but ‘should I do it – is it really essential?'”
Ms Sturgeon also reminded everyone of the number you can call if you need help of any kind. This is intended for people needing support who perhaps cannot rely on friends, family or neighbours. The number is 0800 111 4000. Ms Sturgeon explained: “The helpline is open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. It’s there to support people who might not be able to call easily on friends, neighbours and relatives for help – and who don’t have access to digital technology, or might not feel comfortable using that.”
The statistics in Scotland as at 14 January 2021 are shown below.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
As at 14 January 5,166 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive.
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,074 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 10 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.